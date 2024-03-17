Liverpool target has stunning €150 million release clause amid interest from Real Madrid - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, a Real Madrid target.

Sudakov, 21, has had a good season with Shakhtar, bagging five goals and two assists in 24 games across competitions. He has a contract with the Ukrainian side till 2028.

As per Football Transfers, the attacking midfielder has a release clause of €150 million, with Los Blancos hot on his heels. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano said that two unnnamed clubs put €35-40 bids for Sudakov in January, which were turned down by Shakhtar:

"And in the contract of Sudakov, the release clause is already valid in the summer, so starting from June, and is available for €150m. I can tell you that in the January transfer window two clubs wanted to sign Sudakov, a club arrived to offer around €35-40m - Shakhtar said 'no.'"

With Jurgen Klopp leaving at the end of the season, the Reds are expected to enter a rebuild, with attacker Mohamed Salah set to enter the final 12 months of his deal.

However, Los Blancos' interest in the midfielder is set to complicate the Reds' bid to snap up Sudakov.

What's next for Liverpool and Real Madrid?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Both Liverpool and Real Madrid are in the midst of superb campaigns, both domestically and in Europe.

Jurgen Klopp's side trail Premier League leaders Arsenal on goal difference after 28 games. Having won their first trophy of the season - the Carabao Cup in January - the Reds are looking to win an unprecedented quadruple.

They are into the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals, where they take on Atalanta next month. But before that, they travel to arch-rivals Manchester United for a blockbuster FA Cup quarterfinal on Sunday (March 17).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are 10 points clear atop La Liga with nine games to go. Having lost early in the Copa del Rey, they won their first trophy of the season at the Supercopa Espana in January.

Carlo Ancelotti's side are into the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals, where they take on holders Manchester City in a marquee clash next month. Before that, though, Real Madrid take on Athletic Bilbao at home in La Liga on March 31.