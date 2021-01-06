Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Club given ultimatum on defensive target, Reds could benefit from Arsenal's clear-out, and more - 6th January 2021

Liverpool continue to be linked with players in the January transfer window but are yet to sign anyone so far. On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news as on 6th January 2021:

Liverpool-target Dayot Upamecano will not be sold in January

Dayot Upamecano is another Bundesliga defender Liverpool have been linked with, but RB Leipzig are not entertaining the idea of selling him, even for a big fee, as per Jan Aage Fjortoft.

Leipzig have managed to keep up with holders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga title race and will not want to sell any of their key players in the January transfer window. Julian Nagelsmann’s side are hoping to push Bayern Munich all the way.

Liverpool will have to look elsewhere, as Leipzig are not a club that are in need dire need of money right now. So it’s unlikely they will be able to make a big-money defensive signing in January, a la Virgil van Dijk a couple of years ago.

Liverpool could benefit from Arsenal clear-out

Arsenal have had a difficult season, and manager Mikel Arteta has the unenviable task of getting rid of the players he doesn’t need, in the coming weeks. Of course, it’s unlikely he will be able to do it in just one transfer window.

One of the Arsenal players who has been sparingly used this season is forward Folarin Balogun. Despite his impressive performances with the c,ub's Under-23 side, Balogun has not been used in the Premier League.

With his contract coming to an end this summer, he is likely to be one of the in-demand young players. Liverpool are looking to take advantage of the player's contractual situation and lack of playing time at Arsenal, as per the Mirror.

The Reds have Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi as back-up options for Roberto Firmino, but the duo hasn't impressed consistently. In that regard. Folarin Balogun could be a good option for Klopp, especially if Liverpool get him for free.

On-loan Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic confused by Klopp’s decision

Marko Grujic is the first player Jürgen Klopp signed at Liverpool, but the former Red Star Belgrade midfielder has struggled to get into the team.

Grujic has spent time out on loan for the last few years and is currently on a season-long loan deal at Porto. The Serbian has a contract with Liverpool until 2021 but has explained that he is confused about what the future holds for him at Anfield.

"Of course. I believe that they believe in me. In every conversation, whether it's Klopp or one of the directors, they always remind me that I am a player of great potential. But when I get into the system, I don't get a chance. It confuses me a little," Grujic said.