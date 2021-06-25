Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Custodian signs a new long-term contract; club will not sell attacker for cheap, and more - 24 June 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to bolster their squad ahead of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on June 24, 2021.

Caoimhin Kelleher signs a new Liverpool contract

Caoimhin Kelleher has been rewarded with a new Liverpool contract for his impressive displays in goal last season.

The custodian was promoted to the lineup in Alisson Becker’s absence due to injury, impressing to become the club’s second choice ahead of Adrian. Reports indicate that Kelleher has signed a contract that will keep him at Anfield for another five years, at the very least.

🔴 Caoimhin Kelleher has signed a new long-term contract with the Reds! 🙌 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 24, 2021

"I am happy to get it over the line and finally done; it was in the pipeline for a few months with negotiations and stuff, so I am delighted to get it done. For me, it was a positive moment to commit my future to the club for the next few years. It’s such a big club, and it’s an honour to be a part of it, so when I got the chance to sign for a few more years, I was obviously delighted. I just want to keep my progress going at the club, really,” Kelleher told the club’s official website after signing the new deal.

Liverpool will only offload Shaqiri if they receive a good offer

Xherdan Shaqiri has been linked with a move away from Liverpool, but The Athletic has claimed the Reds will not look to offload him for a cheap price.

The diminutive attacker has impressed for Switzerland at Euro 2020, and his displays have brought about the question about much he would be worth.

Shaqiri did not play much for Liverpool last season, making just 14 appearances in the Premier League. However, he continues to impress on the international stage despite not playing regularly at club level.

Liverpool are keen on adding more freshness to their attack, but they may have to sell first to fund moves. Shaqiri, along with Divock Origi, has been linked with an exit, but the club will again look to maximize the profits from their sales.

Arsenal set to sign Liverpool target

Ben White is one player Liverpool have had on their radar for a while now, but it looks like the centre-back could move to Arsenal this summer. The Gunners are offering a £45 million plus £5 million and hope that will convince Brighton to sell their defensive ace.

🚨 Arsenal moving closer to agreement with Brighton for Ben White. #BHAFC want guaranteed ~£50m, #AFC offering ~£45m + £5m. Face-to-face talks have taken place & negotiations continue over add-ons, payment structure etc. No other bidders yet @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/x9fJEUSMZ3 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 24, 2021

It looks like Brighton could sell the defender if they receive that kind of transfer fee. Liverpool have already signed a defender this summer, having secured a move for Ibrahima Konate.

