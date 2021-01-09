Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds linked with a move for Real Madrid stalwart, club's transfer conundrum explained, and more - 8th January 2021

Liverpool are yet to sign any players in the January transfer window, but things could get interesting soon, as they have several players out injured.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news as of 8th January 2021.

Liverpool emerge as surprise contenders for Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos could be headed to Liverpool.

There is certainly no love lost between the Liverpool fans and Sergio Ramos, but despite that, the Spaniard has been linked with a move to Anfield.

Ramos infamously injured Mohamed Salah in the 2018 Champions League final that saw the Egyptian miss a majority of the game and his nation’s opening two games in the FIFA World Cup that year.

According to El Chiringuito (h/t Guardian), Liverpool are interested in signing the experienced Real Madrid defender. Unless Ramos signs a contract extension with Real Madrid, he will be a free agent next summer.

Barcelona interested in Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum, but doubts persist

Barcelona are reportedly interested in Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum.

Although Barcelona remain keen on Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum, who will be a free agent next summer, there are still doubts regarding a move.

As per the Athletic, there are doubts about whether Ronald Koeman will remain in charge of Barcelona after the current season.

Ronald Koeman wants to bring his compatriot Wijnaldum to Camp Nou. However, if Barcelona are not able to improve their consistency in the second half of the season, the manager's position could become untenable.

Liverpool boss Jürgen Klopp recently said that there has been no new development regarding a contract extension for Georginio Wijnaldum.

Liverpool’s transfer conundrum explained

Football Insider columnist and finance expert Kieran Maguire has explained the situation at Liverpool and how the club could possibly plan on spending money in the upcoming transfer window or in the summer.

The Reds have tried several players at the heart of their defence this season, as long-term injuries to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez have resulted in inconsistent displays.

Liverpool have been linked with a new defender, but Jurgen Klopp has been coy about whether the club will sign one before the winter transfer deadline day.

Maguire has explained that Liverpool have the finances to buy a new defender, but are looking to manage their squad well and not have too many players for two positions when everyone is fit.

“The thing is, a £40million signing isn’t £40m upfront because the way that all deals are negotiated these days is that you will pay the figure over three of four years. So from a cash flow point of view, they have the resources. They spent moderately last summer, so there is something in the tank should they need to dip into the market."

Kieran Maguire further said in this regard:

“Their concern is what happens if you sign, say, Ben White for £30m or £40m and then Van Dijk and Gomez come back? How is that going to work with three players fighting for two positions? So I think they might take the view of keeping their powder dry until the summer and then assess things there. It’s not a case of not being able to pay, but I think they want to assess their options, and it will take them a longer amount of time to do so.".