Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds make contact with Napoli for midfielder; academy duo sign professional contracts, and more - 6 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on July 5, 2021.

Liverpool interested in Piotr Zielinski

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Piotr Zielinski as they want to add more quality to their midfield. The Reds will be without Georginio Wijnaldum next season, as the Dutchman has moved to Paris Saint-Germain, so he will need to be replaced.

Klopp and co sent a request for information to Napoli on Monday regarding Piotr Zielinksi. The midfielder is an old favorite of Klopp, whose interest goes back several years. Sources close to the player say the possibility of a move to England is 'concrete'. [@calciomercatoit] pic.twitter.com/P2QRvOAhc5 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 6, 2021

Although the Reds have several midfielders in their ranks, a player like Zielinski would add more creativity to their midfield.

As per Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Jurgen Klopp has always been an admirer of Zielinski, and Liverpool have enquired about the Poland international. Zielinski made 47 appearances for Napoli across all competitions and scored ten times.

Harvey Davies and Luke Chambers sign professional contracts

Harvey Davies and Luke Chambers have signed their respective professional contracts with Liverpool. The duo has been at Liverpool since their Under-9 days and will hope to make more progress with the club's Under-18 team next season.

Both players featured for Liverpool in the U18 Premier League last season. While Davies is a goalkeeper by trade, Chambers is a left-back.

Liverpool interested in Renato Sanches

Football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Liverpool are among several clubs looking to sign Renato Sanches this summer. But a move for the player is not immediately in the offing.

“Renato Sanches could leave Lille for around €25 million this summer. There are four or five clubs who are interested. Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping an eye on the player, but there is nothing imminent at the moment,” Romano said on the eye2eyepodcast.

A fee of €25 million would certainly be affordable even for Liverpool, who aren’t exactly flushed with cash this summer.

.@FabrizioRomano: “Renato Sanches could leave Lille for around €25m this summer. There are 4 or 5 clubs who are interested. Liverpool and Arsenal are keeping an eye on the player, but there is nothing imminent at the moment.” #awlive [eye2eyepodcast] pic.twitter.com/m1jGETgttS — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 6, 2021

Liverpool have already signed Ibrahima Konate and could sign another midfielder before the end of the transfer window.

They are also looking to offload some of their fringe players this summer as they look to reduce their wage bill and try to balance their books and lighten the strain on their coffers.

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Bhargav