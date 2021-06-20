Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds put Scotland star on their radar; full-back linked with a move to Napoli, and more - 20th June 2021

Liverpool continue to be linked with several new signings as they look to fortify their squad ahead of the 2021-22 season. On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on 19 June 2021:

John McGinn on Liverpool’s radar

Liverpool have been impressed with John McGinn’s performances for Scotland and are tracking his progress with his national team. The Aston Villa man has been touted as a potential replacement for Georginio Wijnaldum, as he plays a similar role for the Lions in the Premier League.

John McGinn poked fun at Cristiano Ronaldo at his press-conference this morning 😅 pic.twitter.com/aQmaAf7xXI — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) June 17, 2021

McGinn’s current contract with Aston Villa runs until 2023, but he could reportedly cost more than £20 million this summer. Manchester United are also keen to snap up the Scotland international, as they want to add more steel to their midfield.

Napoli linked with a move for Kostas Tsimikas

Kostas Tsimikas had an injury-plagued first full season at Liverpool and has already been linked with an exit from the club this summer.

Napoli, who are looking to sign a left-back this summer, see Tsimikas as a good low-cost option. It remains to be seen if he would be sold permanently, though.

Liverpool see a lot of potential in Tsimikas too, but it hasn’t been easy for the Greece international at Anfield. However, with a full pre-season behind him, Tsimkas could start as the first-choice left-back for Liverpool next season.

Andrew Robertson will join the pre-season schedule a few weeks later than usual, owing to his Euro 2020 commitments with Scotland. So that could mean Tsimikas getting a few early opportunities to impress next season.

Florian Neuhaus to remain at Borussia Monchengladbach for another year

Bild reporter Tobi Altschaffl has said that Florian Neuhaus has had constructive talks with new Borussia Monchengladbach manager Adi Hutter and could remain in the Bundesliga for another year.

Neuhaus has been linked heavily with a move to the Premier League, with Liverpool reportedly looking to add him to their midfield.

🇩🇪 😫 | Liverpool dealt huge blow in Florian Neuhaus pursuit...



Bild's chief reporter claims “Neuhaus will stay for at least another year at Monchengladbach”



✍ @CharlieWebbLFC / @SInow https://t.co/PWVNC2qajC — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 20, 2021

The German is expected to cost around €40 million, but it remains to be seen if Liverpool will spend that kind of money.

Although Neuhaus is a different kind of player compared to Wijnaldum, he could add creativity to the Liverpool midfield.

