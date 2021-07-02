Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Star set to remain at club for another season; Reds to sign Bayern Munich ace, and more - 2 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add more freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumours as on July 2, 2021.

Divock Origi to remain at Liverpool

Belgian striker Divock Origi could very likely remain at Liverpool for the 2021-22 season, as the Reds might struggle to find a suitable replacement for the forward.

Origi has been linked with a move elsewhere this summer after failing to get into the team on a regular basis last season.

The 26-year old’s meagre playing time last season saw him miss the plane to Euro 2020, as Belgium boss Roberto Martinez wasn’t satisfied with his minutes on the pitch.

🚨 NEW: Divock Origi is likely to remain on Merseyside. Liverpool are not actively looking to cash in. Anfield sources insist if a suitable offer is tabled they won’t stand in his way but would expect to command a fee of around £15m - £20m for his services. #awlive [the athletic] pic.twitter.com/WHXqE2mF5e — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) July 2, 2021

The Athletic has claimed that the absence of a suitable replacement could force Liverpool to keep Origi at the club for another season. The Reds will also need him when the duo of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane leave for the AFCON early next year.

Liverpool linked with a move for Odsonne Edouard as Leicester City take a step back

Leicester City were linked with a move for Odsonne Edouard, but the Foxes could ease off after signing Patson Daka earlier this week. Daka’s arrival means Leicester City are now well-stocked in the attacking department, with Jamie Vardy and Kelechi Iheanacho also in the squad.

Liverpool could benefit from Leicester City backing off from their pursuit of Edouard. With the Frenchman’s contract ending in 12 months' time, Celtic are hoping to sell him for £25 million this summer.

Edouard scored 22 goals across all competitions for Celtic last season, but the Hoops went trophyless despite his goals.

Liverpool to sign Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman has been linked with a move to Liverpool. Former Premier League striker Kevin Campbell feels the Frenchman would be a massive hit at Anfield.

❗️𝐍𝐄𝐖: Bayern Munich want at least €50M (£42M) to sell Kinglsey Coman - Liverpool have tested the waters with a €35M (£30M) bid and remain very firm with the amount offered. Man United could also go for him depending on the Jadon Sancho deal. [@Gazzetta_it via: @beINSPORTS] pic.twitter.com/AXxcuWr9C4 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 25, 2021

“Liverpool have had very good players in Shaqiri and Origi, but they want somebody who can really do something. They need somebody who can really change a game, and Coman has proven he can do that. He is a brilliant player, and he can hurt teams," said Campbell.

“Yes, he is another wide forward, but he is different to what they have got at the moment. Coman drives at teams. He is hungry to run in behind and hurt teams. If that deal were to happen, wow, it would be worrying for the rest of the Premier League,” concluded Kevin Campbell.

