Liverpool turn down chance to sign defensive ace for £8.5 million - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly turned down the opportunity to sign Turkish defender Ozan Kabak for a fee of £8.5 million.

Kabak spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at Liverpool. The Reds had the chance to sign Kabak permanently for around £18 million, after paying an initial loan fee of £1 million and a bonus of £500k.

The Reds had a terrible injury crisis at the back that saw them field more than 15 centre-half partnerships last season. Kabak was signed along with Ben Davies to provide some depth, and the Turkish international did well alongside Nat Phillips in defence.

Liverpool, though, decided not to make Kabak’s loan move permanent in the summer and signed Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig instead.

Liverpool have been offered (and turned down) the chance to sign Ozan Kabak for just £8.5m, with Schalke desperate to offload the former Reds loanee.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 14, 2021

Liverpool reportedly do not want to sign Kabak even though Schalke are willing to let him leave for just £8.5 million.

Schalke are currently preparing for their 2.Bundesliga season opener against Hamburg, and want to sell Kabak to help with their finances.

Liverpool feel they have enough depth at the back

Ozan Kabak did well at Liverpool to help the Reds return to the top four after a terrible start to the season. The Reds, though, are well-stacked at the back, having signed Ben Davies in January and Ibrahima Konate in the summer.

The trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip has returned to training, and Nat Phillips is expected to remain at the club to provide more backup should the need arise.

Liverpool's decision not to sign Kabak comes as a blow to both Schalke and the player. While Schalke need the money to lighten their financial woes, Kabak is someone who needs to play top-flight football.

The Turk has been linked with a move to Serie A as well, and it remains to be seen if he will move before the end of the transfer window.

Considering Schalke manager Dimitrios Grammozis has not integrated Kabak in his pre-season plans, it’s a clear sign that they want to get rid of the player in the coming weeks.

