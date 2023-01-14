According to The Boot Room, Liverpool are interested in Real Sociedad midfield maestro Mikel Merino.

The 26-year-old is one of the top players at the La Liga club and has represented Spain on 11 occasions. Merino joined Sociedad in 2018 for a reported fee of £10.6 million and has made 175 appearances for them, contributing 18 goals and 23 assists.

The midfielder's contract with Sociedad expires in 2025, and he has a release clause of €60 million (£53 million), which could be worth it for a club like Liverpool.

The Reds are looking for a midfield anchor, and Merino's qualities as a deep-lying playmaker have caught the attention of the club. They have Jude Bellingham as their primary target, but Real Madrid's presence in the race has made Bellingham's pursuit tricky.

Meanwhile, Merino's comparison with Xabi Alonso, a legendary figure in Liverpool's midfield, is inevitable. Alonso was known for his excellent vision, passing range and ability to control the tempo of games. Merino shares many of these attributes and could be the perfect player to don Alonso's role.

The player's versatility is something the club could benefit from, as he can play in central and defensive midfield, and also as a holding midfielder. That would make him a useful asset to the Reds, who desperately need a versatile midfielder to turn their season around.

Undisclosed Qatari investor submits £3.5 billion bid for Liverpool, Dubai investment firms also in talks

Indykaila News has reported that a £3.5 billion bid for the Reds was submitted on January 9 by an entity from the Qatar region.

Additionally, Dubai investment firms are also said to be in talks with the Reds' current owners, Fenway Sports Group. Currently, it's unclear whether the Qatar bid has been accepted or rejected by FSG. This is a developing story, and more details are awaited in the next few days.

The Reds have struggled this season, and the added uncertainty about the club's future could add to their woes. They are seventh with 28 points after 17 games, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

