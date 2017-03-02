Rumour: Liverpool want Riyad Mahrez

Klopp looking to seize on Leicester's troubles.

Mahrez has had a frustrating season at Leicester this season

What’s the story?

It is being reported by Italian media outlet, Tuttomercatoweb, that reigning PFA Player of the Year, Riyad Mahrez, is the top priority for Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp. The former Borussia Dortmund manager has identified the Algerian as an essential recruit and will do everything in his power to acquire his services.

After playing a crucial hand in the Leicester City’s Premier League triumph last season (scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists in the process), the midfielder seems to be struggling this season as his team now find themselves struggling near the bottom of the table.

Although not terrible, he has failed to hit the heights of last season having scored four goals and providing three assists in the Premier League this season. However, in the Champions League, he has done even better with four goals to his name thus far.

In case you didn’t know…

The reason why the Algerian opted to stay at the club despite numerous offers from Europe’s giants was because of Claudio Ranieri. The Italian successfully persuaded him, along with Jamie Vardy, to stay at the club and help them defend the league title.

The heart of the matter

However, with the sacking of the Italian boss, things seem to have turned for the worst. It is almost inevitable that the players who stayed because of the former Chelsea boss will most likely leave at the end of this season.

Klopp knows this very well and is looking to seize this opportunity to grab the highly talented winger-forward. Even though Liverpool have quality players in attack, Mahrez is the type of player they lack and it seems as though Klopp acknowledges that fact.

Sportskeeda’s take

Leicester City’s treatment of Claudio Ranieri was unanimously shamed due to the ungrateful nature it oozed. Hence, it would only serve as justice if the likes of Riyad Mahrez left the club at the end of the season.

For Liverpool, who linger at 5th after a tremendous start to the season, a player like him could really take them to the next level.