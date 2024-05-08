Liverpool want to sign 23-year-old striker who has scored 22 goals this season: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Union Saint-Gilloise striker Mohamed Amoura. The 23-year-old has bagged 22 goals and six assists in 41 games across competitions for the Belgian side this season.

The Reds are looking to replenish their forward line, with Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez facing uncertain futures. Although the duo have been among the goals this season, they could depart this summer.

LFC Transfer Room (via L'Equipe) has reported that the Reds are interested in USG hitman Amoura but face competition from fellow Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion. The source adds that Jurgen Klopp's side have made 'enquiries' about Amoura, who could be available this summer for €20 million.

Amoura is contracted with USG till 2027 and arrived this summer at the Belgian club from Swiss side FC Lugano. He's a full Algeria interntional, scoring six times and bagging an assist in 24 games across competitions.

Three of his six goals have come in AFCON qualifiers. Amoura featured for Algeria in the 2023 AFCON, playing two games, but didn't make a goal contribution. He could be a fine addition to a Reds side set to finish third in the Premier League.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a decent if not spectacular season. In Klopp's final season in charge, the Reds were on course for an unprecedented quadruple but are all set to end with only one.

After winning the EFL Cup at the start of the year, the Reds lost 4-3 after extra time at Manchester United in the FA Cup quarterfinal. Klopp's side also crashed out in the last-eight in the UEFA Europa League, losing 3-1 on aggregate to Atalanta.

They were in a three-horse Premier League title race for a while but have fallen off the pace. Following a 4-2 home win over Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, Klopp's side next take on Aston Villa away on Monday (May 13).

After 36 games, the Reds have 78 points, five behind leaders Arsenal and four adrift of three-time defending champions Manchester City, who have a game in hand.