Liverpool will have to pay €10 million to sign Jurgen Klopp replacement - Reports

Liverpool are looking to replace their outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp with Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

The affable Klopp recently announced his departure at the end of the season - citing burnout - after nine hugely successful years at Anfield. The former Borussia Dortmund boss would lift a Reds team in transition in 2015 to one of the best in England and Europe in less than a decade.

Under Klopp, the Reds have won all major titles, except the UEFA Europa League, where they are in the Round of 16 this campaign after topping their group stage. In fact, the German's side are in contention for an unprecedented quadruple, being alive in four different competitions.

Klopp's announcement of his departure has led to the Premier League leaders scurrying for replacements. One name doing the rounds is Brighton boss De Zerbi, as per Arena Napoli (via Caught Offside). The Italin has impressively taken the side to the Europa League.

De Zerbi's contract with Brighton ends in 2026, so the Reds will need to trigger his release clause of £8.5 million (€10 million), as per AS.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool are in the midst of a superb campaign. Klopp's side are leading the Premier League by two points over Arsenal after 25 games following a 4-1 win at Brentford at the weekend.

They are the top scorers in the league, with 59 goals, and have the fewest defeats (2), while only the Gunners (22) have conceded fewer goals than the Reds (24). The Reds next take on Luton Town at home on Wednesday (February 21).

Following that, Klopp's quadruple-chasing side take on Chelsea at the Wembley after four days in the EFL Cup final as they seek to win their first title of the season. The Reds beat the Blues on penalties in the 2022 final and will hope to repeat that result.

Livepool close the month with an FA Cup fifth-round with Southampton on Wednesday (February 28).