Liverpool will have to pay €20 million to get Jurgen Klopp replacement - Reports

Liverpool will reportedly have to part with €20 million as they seek a replacement for their outgoing manager Jurgen Klopp.

The affabale German stunned fans recently when he announced that he's leaving Anfield at the end of the season, citing burnout. Since arriving in 2015, Klopp has carved out a niche for himself, walking into club folklore by lifting a side in transition to one of the best in the continent.

The Reds, under Klopp, have won every tournament they have competed in, except the UEFA Europa League. That includes their maiden league triumph in 2020 in the Premier League era, the UEFA Champions, FA Cup and FIFA Club World Cup and others.

Liverpool are in the midst of a superb campaign, alive in four different competitions, leading the Premier League and reaching the EFL Cup final. Nevertheless, the club are already scurrying for replacements. One such option is Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, as per ECHO (via Record).

Amorim has grabbed eyeballs since taking charge of Sporting in 2020, leading them to the Primeira Liga title in his first season and taking them top of the table this campaign.

However, the report says that they the Reds will need to pay €20 million, which increases to €30 million for Portugese clubs, to snap up Amorim, who has a contract with Sporting till 2026.

Apart from Amorim, former Reds player and current Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso and Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto de Zerbi are also in the fray.

What's next for Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are in the midst of a solid campaign as they seek an unprecedented quadruple, which would be a superb gift to their departing boss.

Jurgen Klopp's side are next in action at third-placed Arsenal on Sunday (February 4) in a blockbuster Premier League clash. The Reds are coming off a commanding 4-1 league win at home over Chelsea in midweek and have won seven of their last eight games since a 1-1 league draw with the Gunners at home in December.

They have won eight of their 11 games across competitions since losing 2-1 at Union Saint-Gilloise on matchday six of the Europa League, having already won their group.

