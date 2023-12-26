Luxury cars, private island trips and more: What Cristiano Ronaldo and other Saudi league stars reportedly got as Christmas presents

Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo and several big-name Saudi Pro League players reportedly got expensive Christmas presents.

The cash-rich Middle-Eastern league has seen a surge in top-name players since Ronaldo's arrival in December last year. Since then, his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema, N'Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and several other top names in European football have landed in the country to boost the league's profile.

As per Sun Sport, the bosses of the Saudi Pro League clubs have provided expensive gifts to these players as a way of thanking them for coming to play in the league.

As reported by an anonymous luxury goods specialist in the Middle East, the likes of Ronaldo and Benzema are set to receive high-end luxury cars like the Ferrari SF90 Spider, Bugatti and Lamborghini.

Ultra-lux watches like the Jacob and C Bugatti Chiron timepieces, which retail for £300,000 and Chopard L.U.C Lunar models, which come for around £53,000, are also reportedly among the Christmas gifts. Luxury bags from Yves Saint Lauren and a Globe-Trotter suitcase, which retails for £5,500, and private island trips are also among the gifts

The aforementioned unnamed luxury goods specialist told the Sun:

"We have top level stars, and they deserve rare things, and we want to show them that they are treated as unique, because they are unique."

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Al-Nassr this season?

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo remains one of the sport's top players despite being almost 40. The Al-Nassr captain has had a fabulous start to his first full season in Saudi Arabian football.

In 23 games across competitions, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has notched up impressive tallies of 21 goals and 11 assists. That includes a league-leading 17 goals and nine assists in 16 games in the top flight, where Al-Nassr are second.

Luis Castro's side are 10 points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (50), who have played a game more. Ronaldo and Co. will next be in action at Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Pro League on Tuesday (December 26).