Manager quits after club's inability to sign Arsenal man - Reports

Jorge Sampaoli has resigned as Marseille head coach after getting frustrated with the club's transfer activity, including failing to sign Arsenal defender William Saliba.

The 62-year-old, who took the club's reins in February 2021, guided Marseille to a second-place finish in Ligue 1. Ahead of the start of the 2022-23 campaign, Sampaoli had demanded a strong summer recruitment drive from club president Pablo Longoria. However, the lack of a notable signing in the ongoing transfer window has forced the Argentine to part ways with the club.

Sampaoli has concerns over OM's lack of ambition in the transfer market. He felt Marseille should have done more to permanently sign William Saliba, but Arsenal (especially Arteta) just didn't want to sell.

The Ligue 1 club released a statement on Friday that read

"Marseille and Jorge Sampaoli announce a mutual decision to end their collaboration. Since arriving in Marseille, he invested himself fully in putting into a place a style of play and a fighting spirit which corresponded to Marseille."

It added:

"Marseille wish to sincerely and very warmly thank Jorge Sampaoli for his work. After 16 months of working together, this work helped the club step up a level. We’re satisfied with how far we've come and the emotions we experienced together, but after a long period of reflection, the two parties agreed to end this period."

Saliba, who is expected to return to his parent club this summer, was one of Sampaoli's top transfer targets this summer. He impressed during his one-year loan spell at Marseille last season, making 52 appearances across competitions.

The 21-year-old, who was bought by Arsenal from Saint-Etienne for £27 million in 2019, is now hopeful of making the Gunners' first team, as per The Mirror. He has spent three seasons on loan but is now expected to bolster the north London club's defensive depth.

Matteo Guendouzi leaves Arsenal to join Marseille

Marseille have confirmed the arrival of Matteo Guendouzi for a reported fee of £9 million. The midfielder has penned a three-year deal at the Stade Velodrome .

Guendouzi spent most of last season at Marseille on loan, making 56 appearances, scoring five goals and registering 14 assists across competitions.

afcstuff @afcstuff #afc Matteo Guendouzi in his farewell message before joining Marseille last summer: “I will never forget any minute spent with the Gunners jersey. I will never forget the Emirates Stadium. I will never forget the fans. I will never forget you and will be a Gooner forever.” Matteo Guendouzi in his farewell message before joining Marseille last summer: “I will never forget any minute spent with the Gunners jersey. I will never forget the Emirates Stadium. I will never forget the fans. I will never forget you and will be a Gooner forever.” ❤️ #afc https://t.co/UdR1XPIWwZ

Arsenal released a statement, confirming the same:

"Everyone at Arsenal thanks Matteo for his contribution during his time with us and wish him all the best in this next chapter of his career."

The 22-year-old had had joined Arsenal from Lorient in the summer of 2018, making 82 appearances across two seasons. He lifted the FA Cup during his time at the Emirates Stadium.

