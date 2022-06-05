Manchester United and AC Milan emerge as possible destinations for 26-year-old Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester United and AC Milan have been touted as potential destinations for Real Madrid attacking midfielder Marcos Asensio, who appears to be heading out of the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Asensio, 26, has not been a regular starter under manager Carlo Ancelotti since the Italian returned to the club last summer.

The Spaniard made 42 appearances last season, scoring 12 goals and contributing two assists. There seems to be an acceptance on both the player's and Real Madrid's side that Asensio might not get the desired minutes at the La Liga champions next season.

According to Fichajes, Manchester United and AC Milan are the two sides Asensio could move to if he does leave Madrid.

Reports claim Asensio will face competition from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Elanga but could become the side's starting right winger.

Meanwhile, Milan are coming off the back of a hugely successful season, winning the Serie A title for the first time since 2011.

The Italian side want to strengthen their squad, as they have to contend with UEFA Champions League football next season.

Real Madrid Info ³⁵ @RMadridInfo Asensio likes AC Milan as a potential transfer, a team may secure him more playing minutes [ @elchiringuitotv Asensio likes AC Milan as a potential transfer, a team may secure him more playing minutes [@elchiringuitotv]

Asensio has had huge success at Madrid, winning three Champions League, three La Liga and three Spanish Super Cups.

However, Rodrygo has performed admirably this season and seems set to continue as Ancelotti's first-choice right winger.

Jorge Mendes looking to send Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio to Manchester United

Asensio seems to be an option for the Red Devils.

Marco Asensio has just a year left to run on his current deal at Madrid, so Los Blancos could look to cash in on the Spaniard. According to El Chiringuito TV his agent Jorge Mendes wants to take him to Manchester United.

The super agent is also the agent of United's star man Cristiano Ronaldo and was integral to the 37-year-old rejoining the Red Devils last summer.

United Zone @ManUnitedZone_ Jorge Mendes wants to take Marco Asensio to Manchester United. He wants to play more minutes next season [ @marcosbenito9 Jorge Mendes wants to take Marco Asensio to Manchester United. He wants to play more minutes next season [@marcosbenito9] https://t.co/7o6vavxNoG

He could be set to play another key role in taking another talent to Old Trafford now. Asensio has spoken about his hunger to win more, telling Diario AS:

"Considering how this season went and what I experienced during my career, it’s true that I want more, I’m hungry for more and I would retire if it wasn’t like this, but I have many more challenges to achieve.

He also said:

"I have one more year in my contract yet here we are talking about me leaving Real Madrid. This is an important moment for me, I will not deny it."

It remains to be seen if Manchester United will make their move for the attacking midfielder, with a huge summer overhaul anticipated.

