Manchester United in ‘advanced negotiations’ to complete deal for 27-year-old Premier League star - Reports

Manchester United have been linked with a move for Fulham defender Kevin Mbabu as they look to tighten things up at the back this winter. According to Italian outlet TuttoMercatoWeb, the Red Devils have entered advanced negotiations with Fulham for the 27-year-old, who could make the switch to Old Trafford this month.

Mbabu has made six appearances for Fulham in the Premier League this season, recording one assist. The defender hasn't had much involvement with the English outfit since joining them from Wolfsburg in the summer and would fancy a move to Manchester United.

As per the aforementioned report, the Switzerland international is close to switching to Old Trafford this winter, with the two clubs said to have taken their negotiations to an advanced stage.

Meanwhile, the report also mentions that the Red Devils face competition from Italian club AC Monza for the player's signature. The Serie A side are said to have identified the right-back as a key target and would have to battle United to sign him.

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that Manchester United have already made two additions to their squad this winter. They signed Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Burnley on a loan deal along, while Crystal Palace goalkeeper Jack Butland arrived on similar terms.

United manager Erik ten Hag appears to be in for some serious business in 2023. His team have won their last four games across competitions since the turn of the year.

They scored an impressive 11 goals in those fixtures, conceding two. That includes a 2-1 victory over Manchester City last weekend, as well as 3-0, 3-1 and 3-0 victories over Charlton, Everton and Bournemouth respectively.

Jadon Sancho returns to Manchester United training ahead of Arsenal clash

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has made his long-awaited return to training ahead of the highly anticipated clash with Arsenal this weekend. The attacker has been out of action since picking up an injury in a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on October 22.

While on the sideline, he missed games against Aston Villa, Fulham and Real Sociedad. He has also missed all of the Red Devils' fixtures after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, including all the games since the turn of the year.

This season, the 22-year-old has made 14 appearances for Ten Hag's side, recording three goals and an assist. It remains to be seen if he's ready to feature against Arsenal this weekend.

