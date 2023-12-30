Manchester United ahead of Liverpool in race to sign midfielder with £104 million release clause - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly ahead of Premier League leaders Liverpool in the race to snap up Benfica midfielder Joao Neves.

Neves, 19, has played 26 games across competitions for the Portuguese side this season, contributing a goal and two assists. The teenager is contracted with Benfica in 2028 and has a reported release clause of £104 million, putting him potentially out of reach of many prospective suitors.

Nevertheless, O Jogo (via TBR) have reported that the Red Devils lead Liverpool in the race for Neves in 2024. However, a move away seems unlikely in January, as Benfica are in talks to extend his stay and raise his release clause to £130 million.

It's pertinent to note that Neves is one of the lowest-paid players at the club, and United and Liverpool's need for midfielders is well-documented. On-loan Sofyan Amrabat hasn't been entirely convincing for Erik ten Hag's United, while Reds manager Jurgen Klopp needs cover beyond summer signing Wataru Endo in the No. 6 role.

The presence of captain Bruno Fernandes at United could lure Neves to Old Trafford, having expressed his wish to have his compatriot at the club.

“I would love to have him at United, he told SporttvPortugal (via transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. "He has top quality. But it’s Joao's choice. ... "He’s great player, but it depends on the coach's ideas! He will have a great future, in United or somewhere else."

Neves' Benfica are flying high in the Portuguese top flight, leading the standings after 15 games. They're also into the UEFA Europa League knockout playoffs after finishing behind Real Sociedad and Inter Milan in their UEFA Champions League group.

What happened when Manchester United and Liverpool clashed in the Premier League this season?

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp

Manchester United earned a creditable goalless draw at Liverpool in the Premier League earlier this month.

Erik ten Hag's side put on a brilliant rearguard action, repelling wave after wave of Reds attacks. They almost stole a late winner at the death, but summer signing Rasmus Hojlund's shot was saved by Reds custodian Allison.

The draw - which ended the Reds' perfect home record in the league this season - meant that they couldn't climb above Arsenal in the standings. For Manchester United, it was a welcome result, as they snapped a two-game losing streak across competitions.