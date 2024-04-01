Manchester United and Arsenal could launch move to sign Brazilian left-back: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester United and Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on FC Porto left-back Wendell.

The 30-year-old Brazilian has been a key player for the Primeira Liga side this season, contributing four goals and three assists in 27 games across competitions, starting 23 times.

With his contract expiring in 2025, Porto could put him up for sale in the summer, having been unable to reach an agreement with his entourage regarding the player's future.

As per Dean Jones on GiveMeSport (via Caught Offside), the Gunners and United are attentive to the evolving situation regarding Wendell. He said:

“Juve have started looking at Wendell, and if Porto start to show any openness to selling him then I wonder if he could come into view for the likes of Man United and maybe even Arsenal, who saw the job he did on Saka recently.

"This is a player with really big experience, playing all over the world in huge competitions and at competitive teams,” Jones said.

Jones added:

“He would be pretty cheap and from conversations I have had around United and Arsenal the mindset and wisdom of new players is going to be key because both of those sides really want players that can help elevate their younger talent.

"Would you want him as a starter every single week? Maybe not, but his contract is up in 2025 and when you are looking for players in a squad he fits for me.”

Wendell played both games for Brazil during the March international break, beating England 1-0 and drawing 3-3 with Spain.

What's next for Arsenal and Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Arsenal and Manchester United have had contrasting campaigns. While the Gunners are two points off Premier League leaders Liverpool after 29 games, United are languishing in sixth, trailing fourth-placed Aston Villa by 11 points, with a game in hand.

Both sides have also had constrasting fortunes in Europe. Mikel Arteta's side are through to their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal in 14 years, where they play Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, United crashed out of Europe after finishing a dismal fourth in their Champions League group.

The two sides drew in the Premier League at the weekend, though, both away from home. The Gunners drew goalless at Manchester City, while United were held to a 1-1 draw at Brentford.

Next up, Erik ten Hag's side travel to Chelsea in the league on Thursday (April 4), while the Gunners are at home to Luton Town on the previous day.

Poll : Will Manchester United complete more signings than Arsenal this summer? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion