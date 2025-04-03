Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool will have to pay in excess of €80m to sign striker: Reports

Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool will have to reportedly splurge over €80 million to snap up Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. The 22-year-old has 19 goals and eight assists in 39 games across competitions this season.

Ad

Most of his goal contributions - 13 goals and four assists in 26 games - have come in the Bundesliga, where Frankfurt are third in the standings, 17 points behind leaders Bayern Munich (65) with seven games to go.

Despite being contracted with Frankfurt till 2029, Ekitike has attracted interest from the Premier League bigwigs. However, as per BILD (via Centredevils), the striker won't come cheap, with his former club Paris Saint-Germain having a 20% sell-on clause.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ekitike played the second half of the 2023-24 season on loan at Frankfurt before the Bundesliga club made his transfer permanent in the summer. Whether the striker moves to the Premier League after his first full season in the German top flight remains to be seen, though.

What's next for Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool?

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim

While Manchester United have had a hugely underwhelming season, the same cannot be said about Liverpool and Arsenal, especially the Reds. Arne Slot's side are on course to win their first Premier League title in five years.

Ad

With a 1-0 home win over Everton in the league in midweek, Liverpool are 12 points clear of second-placed Arsenal with eight games to go. Having been knocked out of the FA Cup and the UEFA Champions League, the Reds also lost in the EFL Cup final, to Newcastle United. They next take on Fulham away in the league on Sunday (April 6).

Meanwhile, the Gunners - coming off a 2-1 home win over Fulham in midweek - next take on Everton away on Saturday. Three days later, they host holders Real Madrid in a blockbuster UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg before taking on Brentford at home on April 12.

Coming to United, Ruben Amorim's side are coming off a 1-0 Premier League loss at Nottingham Forest in midweek. They next host four-time defending champions Manchester City in the league on Sunday. Four days later, the Red Devils travel to Olympique Lyon for the first leg of their UEFA Europa League quarter-final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback