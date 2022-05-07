Manchester United and Arsenal target Ruben Neves' transfer preference revealed - Reports

Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Ruben Neves wants to remain in the Premier League amid interest from Manchester United and Arsenal, as per The Mail.

The Portuguese midfielder is highly sought after following yet another fine season at the Molineaux. However, the report says that apart from United and Arsenal, European heavyweights Barcelona and Juventus are also in the fray for the 25-year-old.

Neves prefers to remain in the Premier League, though, paving the way for the Red Devils and the Gunners to pursue a deal.

"It's very hard to find a player like him". Wolves manager Bruno Lage on Ruben Neves' future: "I want the best for his career, if he stays with us we'll be happy. This is football, you never know. He's a big loss for us at the moment", he said via @TimSpiers "It's very hard to find a player like him". Wolves manager Bruno Lage on Ruben Neves' future: "I want the best for his career, if he stays with us we'll be happy. This is football, you never know. He's a big loss for us at the moment", he said via @TimSpiers. 👀🇵🇹 #Wolves "It's very hard to find a player like him". https://t.co/AQA6HZuZ21

According to the same report, Wolves could demand £70 million for the Portuguese star, who has two years left to run on his current deal.

Neves joined Wolves from Primeira Liga side FC Porto in 2017 for £16.11 million. He played an instrumental role in helping Wolves gain promotion to the Premier League and has become one of the league's most coveted midfielders since then.

The 25-year-old has made 29 Premier League appearances this season, scoring four goals and contributing two assists. The midfielder sustained a medial collateral ligament injury in March that has seen him miss six weeks of action, though.

Ever since Neves incurred the injury, Wolves' hopes of qualifying for Europe have dwindled.

Ruben Neves eyeing European football with Manchester United and Arsenal?

Arsenal are in pole position in the top-four race.

Since their promotion to the Premier League nearly four years ago, Wolves are now a side battling in the top half of the table, thanks to the contribution from Neves.

His reputation as one of Europe's most influential midfielders is growing, so is interest in his services. Neves wants to play European football and preferably in the UEFA Champions League.

That may open the door for Arsenal, who are better placed to secure qualification for Europe's elite club competition than Manchester United. With four games remaining, the Gunners are fourth, five points clear of sixth-placed Manchester United, who have played two games more.

However, manager Mikel Arteta's side boast more options than United in midfield, which could see incoming Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag make his move for Neves.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Erik ten Hag has been a "huge fan" of Ruben Neves "for years" and reportedly wants him at Man Utd if/when he becomes manager.



Good price, Premier League experience and a quality midfielder — would be a very good signing for Man Utd. Erik ten Hag has been a "huge fan" of Ruben Neves "for years" and reportedly wants him at Man Utd if/when he becomes manager.Good price, Premier League experience and a quality midfielder — would be a very good signing for Man Utd. https://t.co/jU46zmJVsS

Paul Pogba is likely to leave this summer as a free transfer, while Nemanja Matic will also follow suit despite having a contract till next summer. That means two midfield spots will need filling. Even before both players' impending exits, the Red Devils were looking at bringing in a midfield general.

