Manchester United attacker linked with loan move to INEOS-linked OGC Nice: Reports

Manchester United attacker Facundo Pellistri is reportedly linked with a loan move to Ligue 1 side OGC Nice, owned by the INEOS group, which recently became a minority owner of United.

Pellistri, 22, has managed just 363 minutes of cumulative game time this season, comprising 13 games across competitions, starting thrice. He has assited once, which came in the 1-0 win at Fulham in November in the Premier League, where they're seventh in the standings after 20 games, 14 points behind leaders Liverpool (45).

According to the Athletic's David Ornstein (via GET FOOTBALL), Pellistri could move on loan to Nice, which will be the first intra-INEOS transfer between the two clubs.

Expand Tweet

Overall, Pellistri has made just 22 appearances across competitions for the Red Devils, contributing two assists, without scoring. He made just 10 appearances last season, bagging an assist.

Meanwhile, United are coming off a disappointing end to the year, losing 2-1 at Nottingham Forest in the league. It was their 14th reverse across competitions this season, including nine in the league. The defeat was United's first at the City Ground in the Premier League since December 1994.

"It's a nice place to be" - Veteran Manchester United defender Jonny Evans on his new role

Jonny Evans

Jonny Evans arrived for a second stint at Manchester United this summer, initially arriving only for the pre-season before he signed a year-long deal.

The Northern Irishman previously made nearly 200 appearances for the club, between 2007 and 2015, winning two Premier League titles and the UEFA Champions League. While Evans didn't expect to be a regular starter this time, he has managed 15 appearances across competitions, assisting once.

On his 36th birthday, Evans opened up on his new role at the club, that of a mentor to up-and-coming academy players, telling United's website:

“It's a nice place to be. I think the young lads respect me. You know, I don't feel like I am one to force my opinions but if somebody asks for my advice, I am always glad to give it. I love seeing the young Academy lads coming up and being involved in first-team training."

The veteran centre-back is one of the nominees for Manchester United's Player-of-the-Month award for Decemeber.