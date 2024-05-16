Manchester United and Barcelona handed boost as Real Madrid pull out of race for defender - Reports

Manchester United and Barcelona are reportedly in the fray for Lille defender Leny Yoro, but Real Madrid have dropped out of the race. The 18-year-old has had an impressive campaign at the Ligue 1 club.

Yoro has scored thrice in 43 games across competitions, starting 39 times and helping keep 20 clean sheets. Two of his goals have come in 31 games in Ligue 1, where Lille are third with 58 points ahead of the final game this weekend.

Despite Yoro being contracted with Lille till 2025, Los Blancos were hot on his heels. But as per Tribal Football (via Cadena SER), the La Liga champions have moved clear of the teenager, instead focusing on welcoming the on-loan Rafa Marin from Alaves.

That comes as a respite for United and Barca, but either club will have to part with at least €55 million this summer to land Yoro. That could be complicated for the Blaugrana, considering their well-documented financial woes.

United, meanwhile, are looking for a younger and long-term partner in the heart of defence, with more Real Madrid veteran Raphael Varane leaving this summer after a three-season stint at Old Trafford.

What's next for Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid have had contrasting seasons. Among the trio, the Reds are set to end outside the top-five in the Premier League, while Barca and Los Blancos are set to finish in the La Liga top-three.

United are coming off a 3-2 home win over Newcastle United earlier this week and end their league campaign at Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (May 19). They close their season with an FA Cup final with holders Manchester City six days later.

Meanwhile, Barcelona take on Almeria away in La Liga on Thursday (May 16), trailing winners Los Blancos by 17 points, with a game in hand. The Blaugrana next take on Rayo Vallecano at home on Sunday, while Carlo Ancelotti's Los Blancos take on Villarreal away on the same day.