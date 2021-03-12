Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid to battle for Matthijs de Ligt: Reports

Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in Juventus' promising centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, as all three European giants are looking to bolster their defences in the summer.

According to The Hard Tackle, the three European bigwigs are ready to lock horns with each other for the signature of the Dutchman, one of the best young defenders in the game.

Manchester United and Barcelona have suffered due to a faltering backline this season, while uncertainty surrounding the futures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos could also force Real Madrid to search for a new defender.

Matthijs de Ligt, who rose through the ranks at Ajax, became the youngest Ajax captain ever, thanks to his defensive prowess and leadership quality. His steady rise attracted the attention from the likes of Manchester United, but it was Juventus who won the race for his signature in 2019. However, it now looks like the Red Devils, along with Barcelona and Real Madrid, are back in the fray for Matthijs de Ligt once again

With Gerard Pique entering the fag end of his career and Samuel Umtiti and Clement Lenglet failing to impress at the Camp Nou, new Barcelona president Joan Laporta will have to sort out his defence immediately. The Blaugrana remain interested in David Alaba, who is also linked with Real Madrid, but Matthijs de Ligt could be a fabulous option too.

Matthijs de Ligt to @SkySport: “This is really tough. When you play against 10 for almost the whole match, it’s always tough to then go out like this.” #JFC — Max Statman (@emaxstatman) March 9, 2021

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are already planning for life without Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane, with the latter also linked with Manchester United. Real Madrid are also tracking Pau Torres, but securing Matthijs de Ligt would see their defence sorted for quite a while.

Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid could be put off by Matthijs de Ligt's valuation

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United remain in the hunt for a defender to partner club captain Harry Maguire.

Advertisement

Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly have performed well but lack the consistency that the Red Devils desire at the heart of their backline. Matthijs de Ligt would be perfect for the role, but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be aware that stealing him from under the noses of Barcelona and Real Madrid will be far from easy.

🗣️ Matthijs de Ligt [on links with #mufc during the 2019 summer window]: “Honestly, I never heard anything from #mufc." [@JBurtTelegraph] — United District (@UtdDistrict) March 9, 2021

Moreover, Juventus might pour cold water on everyone’s plans by refusing to budge from their valuation of Matthijs de Ligt.

It is believed the Bianconeri would like a fee close to the €75m they paid for the services of the 21-year-old. That would rule Barcelona out of the race due to their financial troubles. Manchester United and Real Madrid might not be willing to pay such a mammoth amount either, so the Dutchman could eventually end up staying at Juventus.