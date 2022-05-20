Manchester United cancel end of season awards due to major reason - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly cancelled their end-of-season awards ceremony due to a request from their players following their horrible 2021-22 campaign.

As per a report from the Mirror, the Red Devils' players were 'too embarrassed' to participate in the event. The club are set to record their lowest points tally ever in a Premier League season. They can only reach 61 points with a win in their final game, three fewer than their previous lowest tally of 64 in the 2013-14 season. United exited all three cup competitions prematurely as well.

The end of season awards is held annually to reward players who excel over the season for the first team and youth teams. This will be the first instance of the ceremony not taking place in more than a decade.

Bruno Fernandes notably won the Matt Busby Player of the Season award for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 campaigns. Luke Shaw, meanwhile, won the club's Players' Player of the Season award last season.

David de Gea has won both awards the most times in Manchester United's history. The Spaniard picked up the Player of the Season award on four occasions, with three successive triumphs between 2013 and 2016 and 2017-18 too.

De Gea has also won the Red Devils' Players' Player of the Season award three times for his displays during the 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2017-18 campaigns.

Manchester United have endured a horrific 2021-22 season

The incredibly high levels of optimism in the summer and a good start raised hopes amid the Manchester United faithful for the 2021-22 season. However, that came crashing down quite spectacularly.

United's poor run of results saw them sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November last year. Michael Carrick took over as the caretaker boss before being replaced by interim manager Ralf Rangnick, who will in turn be succeeded by Erik ten Hag this summer.

Rangnick has been unable to get a tune out of the Red Devils, who currently sit sixth in the Premier League with no chance of making the top four.

In fact, they could even fall to seventh if they lose their final league clash at Crystal Palace on May 22 and seventh-placed West Ham beat Brighton & Hove Albion. New boss Ten Hag will be at Selhurst Park to watch the game before he officially takes over on Monday.

United were dumped out of the Carabao Cup in the third round very early in the season at Old Trafford against West Ham United. Manchester United also exited the FA Cup at home against EFL Championship outfit Middlesbrough and fell to Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.

Off the pitch, the club faithful have held multiple protests to show their disapproval of their American owners, the Glazers, as well. The Red Devils now face a huge task if they are to get back to their best under Ten Hag

