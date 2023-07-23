Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes to refuse interviews with club legend who had called him a 'disgrace' - Reports

Newly minted Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes is set to snub interviews with Gary Neville after being called a 'disgrace' by the United legend last season.

After the Red Devils suffered a 7-0 drubbing against Liverpool in the Premier League at Anfield last season, Neville was annoyed by Fernandes' constant complaining and whining.

On Sky Sports, another former player, Roy Keane, said (via GOAL):

"Fernandes' body language today was nothing short of disgraceful. A really talented boy, he's your captain, but his body language, waving his arms, not running back, you wouldn't be happy with him in your dressing room."

Neville was also unhappy with the Portuguese midfielder's antics as he chimed in:

"Bruno Fernandes is stood in the centre circle with his arms raised asking: ‘Why is it me not coming off?' Honestly, I have to say some of his behaviour in the second half has been a disgrace."

He added:

"The second half has been an absolute disgrace, a shambles, epitomised by no one more than the captain Bruno Fernandes, who I think has been embarrassing at times in this game."

Fernandes has been appointed the Manchester United captain after Harry Maguire was stripped of the role by manager Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes heaps praise on Kobbie Mainoo

During Manchester United's pre-season preparations, Erik ten Hag has given the youngsters chances to prove their worth. One player who has grabbed the chances with open arms is Kobbie Mainoo.

The central midfielder has been very impressive when given minutes. Bruno Fernandes lauded the player's attributes, telling MUTV following the 2-0 win against Arsenal (via Manchester Evening News):

"Honestly, Kobbie is a great player, he shows great resilience. He's always ready to work. He's capabilities are high, and everyone can see it (his talent). He's good on the ball, strong. He can defend and attack."

Fernandes added:

"You see how he attacked the space for my goal. He's still pretty young, but we see a bright future for him, and, hopefully, he will get more minutes, more time, and he will be a great player for us."

Given Ten Hag's knack for giving youngsters chances, Mainoo could be set for extensive game time next season. After the likes of Facundo Pellistri and Alejandro Garnacho, Mainoo could be the next academy product in Manchester United's first team.