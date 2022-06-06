Manchester United confident of completing £70 million deal after latest contact with 25-year-old star - Reports 

Manchester United are reportedly becoming increasingly confident of bringing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong to Old Trafford this summer.

It has perhaps been the biggest transfer saga so far this summer, with the Red Devils chasing the 25-year-old Dutch midfielder. Reports broke in early May from Gerard Romero that De Jong would likely be heading to United this summer.

Following that, De Jong played down talks of a move, but Barcelona have done little to calm the storm, with reports suggesting that United are fully invested in pursuing the midfielder.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is eager to get his former player, and fresh reports suggest that the Dutch coach is close to convincing De Jong to join him at United. Metro has reported that the Red Devils are close to agreeing a £70 million fee with Barcelona for the Dutch star, who played under Ten Hag for 18 months at Ajax.

SPORT has added that although De Jong's preference is to stay in Catalonia, he has not rejected United's advances thus far.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #MUFC



De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid.De Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. Manchester United have opened direct talks with Barça for Frenkie de Jong. Price tag around €85m, waiting for opening bid. 🚨 #MUFCDe Jong is still not convinced to leave Barça and he wants UCL football - Man Utd will try to push again as Barça need to solve financial issues. https://t.co/jT18D37sPK

Neither United nor Barcelona want the potential deal to be a prolonged operation as they look to find a solution this week.

According to the same reports, De Jong is willing to listen to Manchester United's offer, as he knows Barcelona are ready to sell him. The 13-time Premier League winners are the only club willing to match Barca's financial demands. This is despite reported interest from Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester City and Bayern Munich.

Squawka @Squawka Frenkie de Jong's game by numbers vs. Belgium:



100% take-ons completed (2/2)

100% long ball accuracy (3/3)

100% aerial duels won (3/3)

93 touches (most)

92% pass accuracy

82 passes (most)

4 chances created

3 clearances

2 interceptions

2 fouls won

1 tackle made

1 assist



Wow. Frenkie de Jong's game by numbers vs. Belgium:100% take-ons completed (2/2)100% long ball accuracy (3/3)100% aerial duels won (3/3)93 touches (most)92% pass accuracy82 passes (most)4 chances created3 clearances2 interceptions2 fouls won1 tackle made1 assistWow. https://t.co/lEbeWAkV8I

Manchester United looking to secure deals quickly, with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong top of list

Erik ten Hag eager to bring De Jong (left) to Old Trafford.

Manchester United have endured a difficult time in recent transfer windows, perhaps paying over the odds for many acquistions.

There has been a clear lack of planning at times, with last minute deals being pursued to provide a quick fix rather than establish a long-term project. The signings of Edinson Cavani, Odion Ighalo and Donny Van de Beek are evidence of the same, but the Red Devils seem to have a new structure now in place.

United have been linked with pursuing three players thus far - Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong, Benfica striker Darwin Nunez and Ajax centre-back Jurrien Timber.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug #MUFC 's list of potential signings is long and contains several names, but the interest in the following four is concrete: Jurriën Timber, Pau Torres, Frenkie de Jong and Darwin Núñez. @FAFiltvedt 🚨 #MUFC's list of potential signings is long and contains several names, but the interest in the following four is concrete: Jurriën Timber, Pau Torres, Frenkie de Jong and Darwin Núñez. @FAFiltvedt ✅

Mirror has reported that the Red Devils are looking to use midfielder Andreas Pereira as a makeweight in their bid to bring Nunez to Old Trafford. The 22-year-old Uruguayan striker is likely to cost around £100 million.

According to The Guardian, United have commenced talks with Ajax for Timber, 20, over a £43 million move. The Dutch defender played under Ten Hag and most recently won the Eredivisie title last season.

