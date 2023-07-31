Manchester United consider move to sign 23-year-old ex-Barcelona star to strengthen defence: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly in the market for a new centre-back this summer. The Red Devils have identified Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo as possible targets.

As per the Daily Mail, Harry Maguire's future at Manchester United is hanging in the balance. Manager Erik ten Hag is not happy with the defender and has asked the club to sign new defenders.

Branthwaite was on loan at PSV last season and impressed in the Eredivisie. He played 27 games for the Dutch side and scored twice as they finished second in the league.

Todibo, meanwhile, has done well at Nice since moving from Barcelona. The 23-year-old played 34 games for the Ligue 1 side last season and helped them finish in the middle of the standings.

The Red Devils reckon both players would be able to come in and improve the squad this summer. Should a move either defender go through, it would be the Red Devils' fifth signing, following Mason Mount and Andre Onana.

Reports suggest they have agreed deals for Rasmus Hojlund and Sofyan Amrabat, too, and are close to sealing the moves.

Manchester United stripped Harry Maguire of captain's armband

Harry Maguire confirmed earlier this month that Ten Hag stripped him of the captain's armband. He said that he was disappointed with the decision but added that he's proud of representing the club.

Maguire tweeted:

"After discussions with the manager today, he has informed me (that) he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me, and whilst I'm personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt. So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the Manchester United fans for all their brilliant support whilst I've been wearing the armband."

He added:

"Since the day I took on the role, three and half years ago, it's been a huge privilege to lead Manchester United and one of the proudest moments of my career to date. It's one of the greatest honours in club football.

"I've done everything I possibly could to help United be successful - on and off the field. I will always be grateful to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for first giving me the responsibility, and I wish whoever now takes it on every success and they will have my full support."

Harry Maguire @HarryMaguire93



So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… After discussions with the manager today he has informed me he is changing captain. He outlined his reasons to me and whilst I’m personally extremely disappointed, I will continue to give my all every time I wear the shirt.So I wanted to say a massive thank you to the… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… pic.twitter.com/TAOS0eisF1 " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/TAOS0eisF1

Manchester United signed Maguire from Leicester City for £80 million - a world-record fee for a defender.