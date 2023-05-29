Manchester United consider sale of star as he emerges as transfer target for PL rivals - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering selling Fred in the summer. Fulham have shown interest in the Brazilian and are set to make a move for the midfielder.

As per MEN, Fulham are looking to bolster their midfield and see Fred as a good fit. They want to bring the experienced Brazilian in, a year after signing Andreas Pereira from Manchester United.

Marco Silva was seen speaking with Fred outside Old Trafford on Sunday (May 28) after the final game of the season. Fans reckon it was related to a move to Craven Cottage, and now reports suggest there is substance.

Manchester United fans have not been fond of Fred and have been calling for him to be sold. However, he has done well this season and scored four times, all coming in crucial moments.

Manchester United told to keep hold of Fred by Louis Saha

Louis Saha told Paddy Power earlier this month that he wants United not to sell Fred and Scott McTominay. He reckons that the two players can improve under Erik ten Hag and save the club a lot of money in the transfer market.

Saha said:

"Looking at the midfield area, there is a lot of creativity as well, but it’s important to see a very strong pack. They need the balance in defence and midfield. There are players, like Scott McTominay and Fred, who can improve, and they’re the sort of players who might be wanting to move elsewhere. But with the right tactics, a lot of good things can be done. It’s hugely important to get these types of players on side – without them, you can’t win a title."

He added:

"It’s about how to make them competitive and keep the whole squad on their toes. There is no guarantee at ManUtd; no goalkeeper guarantee, defender guarantee, or captain guarantee, nothing – they don’t deserve it at the moment. No one is guaranteed anything at ManUtd right now."

Manchester United are looking to add midfielders in the summer, with Mason Mount and Declan Rice linked with the Red Devils.

