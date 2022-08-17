Manchester United considering £12.6 million-rated right-back linked with Barcelona - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund right-back Thomas Meunier this summer.

Meunier, who has two years left in his contract at Signal Iduna Park, shot to prominence with his performances for Belgian side Club Brugge. After a four-year spell at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), he joined Borussia Dortmund on a free transfer in the summer of 2020.

A regular for Belgium with 56 international caps, the 30-year-old is known for his all-round skill-set on the right flank. He has started three games for BvB across competitions this season, picking up one yellow card, though.

According to The Telegraph, Manchester United have approached Borussia Dortmund for a potential £12.6 million deal for Meunier, who has been linked with Barcelona. Meunier has registered three goals and seven assists in 62 matches for BVB during his two-year stay in Dortmund. The report also adds that Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is keen to add competition to Diogo Dalot.

Meanwhile, Red Devils right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been linked with a return to his boyhood club Crystal Palace this summer. The 24-year-old, who arrived for £50 million in 2019, is said to be keen to complete a £10 million move to Patrick Vieira's side.

Meanwhile, United have been linked with Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro (via The Athletic) and Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on loan (via The Athletic). PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo and Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic are also on the radar of the Premier League giants (via The Times).

The Old Trafford outfit have roped in centre-back Lisandro Martinez from Ajax, left-back Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and attacking midfielder Christian Eriksen on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United face Liverpool at home on August 22, hoping to get off the bottom of the standings and open their account for the season.

Real Madrid's Marco Asensio offered to Manchester United

According to Mundo Deportivo (via Paisley Gates), Real Madrid are open to selling Marco Asensio to avoid losing the forward for free next summer.

Asensio, who is valued in the region of £33.7 million, has been offered by his client Jorge Mendes to Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal and AC Milan, Meanwhile, AS Roma have also shown an interest in his services. However, an official bid is yet to be arrive for the player's services.

Last season, Asensio contributed 12 goals and two assists in 42 appearances across competitions as Los Blancos won La Liga, UEFA Champions League and Supercopa Espana.

