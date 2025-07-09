Manchester United dealt fresh blow in Bryan Mbuemo pursuit with rivals eyeing up move for his Brentford teammate: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received a setback in their pursuit of Brentford attacker Bryan Mbuemo. The 25-year-old has been with the Bees since arriving from Troyes in the summer of 2019.

In six seasons at the GTech Community Stadium, Mbuemo has racked up 70 goals and 51 assists in 242 games across competitions. That includes 20 strikes and eight assists in 38 games in the Premier League, where the Bees finished tenth.

Despite being contracted with Brentford till next summer, Mbuemo has attracted interest from the Red Devils. As per Transfermarkt, he has a market value of €55 million and could be a valuable addition for Ruben Amorim's side up front.

However, as per Sky Sports' senior football news editor Lyall Thomas (via UtdDistrict), Tottenham Hotspur's pursuit of Mbuemo's teammate Yoanne Wissa could complicate United's plans of landing the Cameroonian.

Wissa, a centre-forward, was another key part of Brentford's attack last season, alongside Mbuemo, registering 19 goals and five strikes in 35 outings in the Premier League.

The 28-year-old Spurs target, like Mbuemo, is contracted with the Bees till 2026 and has been at the club since arriving from FC Lorient in the summer of 2021. Wissa has scored 49 times and provided 13 assists in 149 games across competitions for Brentford.

New Manchester United signing Matheus Cunha reports for pre-season training

New Manchester United striker Matheus Cunha

New Manchester United signings Matheus Cunha and Diego Leon have reported to the club's training facility to commence preparations for the off-season, as announced by United on their website.

Cunha, 26, arrived at Old Trafford after the Red Devils activated his £62.5 million release clause in his Wolverhampton Wanderers contract (as per United in Focus). The Brazil said at his unveiling last month:

“It is hard to put into words my feelings about becoming a Manchester United player.

"Ever since I was a child in Brazil watching Premier League games on TV at my grandmother’s house, United was my favourite English team and I dreamed of wearing the red shirt. I want to thank my family and everyone who has helped me make that dream a reality."

The new United attacker, contracted till 2030, is coming off a decent season with Wolves, with 17 goals and six assists in 36 outings across competitions.

