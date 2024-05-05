Manchester United dealt injury blow as key defender picks up injury, set to be out for 3 weeks - Reports

Manchester United have been reportedly dealt an injury blow, as centre-back Harry Maguire sustained a muscle injury in training.

Maguire, 31, has been a key player for the Red Devils this season, contributing four goals and two assists in 31 games across competitions, starting 25 times. Four of his goal contributions - two goals and as many assists - have come in 22 outings in the Premier League, where United are eighth with four games to go.

However, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Maguire's muscle injury sustained in training is set to keep him out for three weeks. That rules him out of the remainder of United's Premier Legue campaign and also makes him doubtful for the FA Cup final clash with holders Manchester City on May 25.

The Red Devils are coming off a disappointing 1-1 home draw in the league with Burnley last weekend, winning just one in five games, as they seek a top-six finish.

Antony's 79th-minute opener was cancelled out by Zeki Amdouni from the spot three minutes from time as United dropped points for the fourth time in five league games.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United are in the midst of a hugely underwhelming campaign. Set to finish outside the top-four and miss out on UEFA Champions League football next season, the Red Devils have work to do to seal a top-six finish.

Next up, they travel to Crystal Palace in the league on Monday (May 6) as they seek a return to winning ways and move back up to sixth in the points table. Earlier this season, their reverse fixture with Palace at Old Trafford ended in a 1-0 defeat for Ten Hag's side in September.

The Red Devils flopped in Europe, finishing last in their UEFA Champions League group, while their title defence in the EFL Cup also ended early. However, they could end the season with silverware for the second straight year if they avenge their 2-1 defeat to holders City in the FA Cup final later this month.