Manchester United expected to lead race for €90-million rated star if he fails to extend contract - Reports

Manchester United will pursue the signature of Harry Kane in the summer if the Englishman doesn't extend his contract with Tottenham Hotspur. Kane's contract expires in the summer of 2024, and the player's market value is €90 million.

Signing an attacker has been a longstanding goal for the Red Devils. They have been exploring the market since the summer. Cristiano Ronaldo's midseason departure has thinned the club's attack.

While they have brought in Dutch forward Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley, United have three forwards on their shortlist. Napoli's Victor Osimhen is one of the club's main targets along with Kane. Moreover, RB Salzburg's Benjamin Sesko is also on the Red Devils' radar (according to ESPN). Sesko, though, has an agreement to join RB Leipzig in the summer in place.

Harry Kane, meanwhile, has been magnificent for Tottenham since joining the club. He has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 29 games this season. He has bagged a massive 266 goals and provided 62 assists in 415 games for Spurs.

The 29-year-old, though, is yet to win a trophy with Spurs, so a move to a bigger European club might be on the cards for Kane. While Manchester United haven't won a trophy since 2017, their recent run of form has been impressive. The club look to be rebuilding well under Erik ten Hag, so a move to Old Trafford might serve Kane's ambitions.

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes looking forward to winning trophies

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes feels that the best is yet to come for the Red Devils. The Portuguese recently told the club's media that the main goal remains the same, which is to win trophies. He said (via the club's website):

“I still feel like my main goal is to still win trophies, I think the aim for this club has always been to win trophies and we can’t hide that. You have to think game-by-game and think that the next one is more important. The aim, the global aim for the club is always winning trophies, and it means alot for the club, for the fans and the players because no player comes to Man United thinking that the main goal is not winning trophies."

United are fourth in the Premier League after 20 games, trailing leaders Arsenal (50) by 11 points, having played a game more.

