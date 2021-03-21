Manchester United eyeing Pedro Neto as Jadon Sancho alternative - Reports

Manchester United are considering a big-money move for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Pedro Neto as an alternative to their long-term attacking target Jadon Sancho.

The 21-year-old Portuguese winger has been terrific in what has been a below-par campaign for Wolves. Even though he has scored only five league goals, Neto has put in several superb performances for Wolves this campaign, doing so in the absence of the team's star man Raul Jimenez.

The Sun has now reported that Neto has caught the eye of Manchester United, who are considering a big-money move for the player this summer. The report states that Neto is considered as a more 'achievable' transfer for Manchester United, compared to Sancho or Jack Grealish.

Man Utd could make a £50 million summer move for Pedro Neto, according to the Sun 👀 pic.twitter.com/syD2aNBmgz — Goal (@goal) March 20, 2021

However, this would not be the first time Manchester United have attempted to sign Neto. The Portuguese had a trial with Manchester United in 2016 but wasn't considered good enough for the Red Devils to sign him that time.

Pedro Neto one of many names on Manchester United's list of Jadon Sancho alternatives

Pedro Neto could be set for a big summer move away from Wolves.

Manchester City are also said to be considering a move for Neto this summer. But Pep Guardiola's side are set to focus on signing Grealish, instead.

The same report has not ruled out Manchester United trying to sign Jadon Sancho again this summer. The young Englishman has roared back to form for Borussia Dortmund since the turn of the year.

Jadon Sancho has scored his first Bundesliga goal of the season for Borussia Dortmund.



He ends his run of 16 league games without a goal. pic.twitter.com/n0CosQAQ2i — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 3, 2021

With Dortmund struggling to qualify for next season's Champions League, Manchester United could sign Sancho for a lot less than what they would have paid for him last summer.

Last summer, despite interest from Manchester United, Dortmund refused to budge from their £100m valuation of Sancho. However, if they are unable to qualify for next season's Champions League, that valuation could drop. Especially with the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to hurt the club's finances, Dortmund might be forced to part ways with some of their star youngsters, which includes Sancho.

In addition to Neto, Manchester United are also said to have various other alternatives if they are unable to sign Sancho this summer.

€51m-rated Portuguese youngster Pedro Goncalves has reportedly caught the attention of Manchester United, with an impressive campaign for Sporting Lisbon. Moreover, Leeds United's dynamic Brazilian winger Raphinha has also been touted as a potential target of Manchester United.