Manchester United fans plan protest against Mason Greenwood ahead of Wolverhampton clash - Reports

Manchester United fans are planning a protest against controversial attacker Mason Greenwood's potential return ahead of their Premier League opener against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday (August 14).

The 21-year-old was arrested by the police from his home in Manchester in January 2022 on charges of assault, attempted rape and coercive behavior. However, in February this year, the Crown Prosecution Service dismissed all the charges due to 'withdrawal of key witnesses and new material coming to light'.

That paved the way for the talented attacker's potential return to the first-team fold at United, but his immediate future at the club remains unclear pending an investigation. Needless to say, Greenwood hasn't played for the club since January' 22.

Nevertheless, amidst rumors of his potential return, fans are planning a protest at Old Trafford ahead of Wolves' visit, as reported by The Sun. One of the protest group's member told The Athletic:

"It’s time for the club to stand up and make the right decision. It’s time to say, ‘We have high standards at United about how we expect players to conduct themselves and, if you do not meet those standards, you need to be moved out’. This is a tipping point for the club."

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's United side begin their 2023-24 campaign on Monday after an impressive third-place finish last season.

Manchester United set to delay decision on Mason Greenwood

As per TeamTalk, Manchester United are in no hurry to conclude their internal investigation of Mason Greenwood.

Needless to say, a first-team return could be extremely controversial. So the club are taking their time to arrive at a decision on Greenwood's future at Old Trafford, despite no Crown Prosecution Service charges against him.

The club's decision on Greenwood would involve discussions with many people, including United women players Mary Earps, Ella Toone and captain Katie Zelem. The trio are away on England duty at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, where the Three Lionesses take on Australia in the semifinal in Sydney on Wednesday (August 16).

Greenwood has 35 goals and 12 assists in 129 appearances across competitions for United. He won a lone international cap with England in 2020, but manager Gareth Southgate has permanently frozen him out of the team. It remains to be seen if Manchester United take a different decision regarding the attacker's future.