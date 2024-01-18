Manchester United forward forced to train alone by Erik ten Hag after failing to regain fitness after illness: Reports

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial has been told to train alone to regain fitness by manager Erik ten Hag, as per Mail. The French forward has been out of United's matchday squads since the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth on December 9, 2023 at Old Trafford.

With Martial having recovered from the bug, Ten Hag has told the player to train away from the team. His decision to make the attacker train alone does not come on disciplinary grounds, though; instead, he only wants players with match fitness to train with the first team.

With Martial having less than six months left in his Old Trafford contract, United will have to take a decision on his future soon. When asked about the player's fitness during last week's 2-2 home draw in the league with Tottenham Hotspur, Ten Hag said that Martial was 'not fit' yet.

Expand Tweet

The French forward has made 19 appearances for the Red Devils this season across competitions, registering two goals and as many assists. He's reportedly on £250,000 wage per week.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United slammed by Paul Merson

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson criticised Manchester United following their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 14) at Old Trafford.

He wrote in his Sky column:

"They are such a long way off the pace. I wasn't shocked they didn't beat Spurs on Sunday. It's just where they are as a club. Ten Hag has lost nearly half of his football matches this season.

"I don't care if you are managing the bottom side in League Two, with form like that, you'd do well to keep your job."

Manchester United took the lead twice, but Spurs hit back on both occasions. The visitors had 64% possession and six shots on target compared to United's two. The Red Devils are seventh in the league table, 13 points behind leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.