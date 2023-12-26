Manchester United handed boost in defender chase as Tottenham not sure about making January move - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly received positive news in their pursuit of OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo. According to journalist Ben Jacobs, the French side are unwilling to sell the player in the winter amidst their title charge.

Football Insider had claimed that Tottenham Hotspur were the frontrunners to sign the 23-year-old. However, Jacobs says that Spurs are not optimistic about getting a deal done, so United could join the race for the player in the summer.

Manchester United are keen to sign a central defender. Manager Erik ten Hag has been forced to use different centre-back pairings this season, owing to injuries. He has used Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, Jonny Evans.

The Dutchman also handed a debut to youngster Willy Kambvala in the 2-0 league loss at West Ham United and is keen to improve his options.

Spurs, meanwhile, lost summer signing Micky van de Ven to a thigh injury in November, which has sidelined him for an extended period. Alongside Todibo, they also showed an interest in signing Fulham's Tosin Adarabioyo in the summer. The 26-year-old's contract with the Cottagers expires in the summer, meaning foreign clubs are free to discuss pre-contract offers with him from January.

Todibo began his career in Barcelona's youth academy. He joined Nice on loan in February 2021 before making the move permanent that summer. He has been a vital part of Nice's squad as they find themselves second in the league, five points off leaders PSG.

Todibo has led a robust defence that has conceded just nine goals in 17 league games, the best in Ligue 1.

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing Manchester United target

Inacio has risen into one of Europe's hottest prospects.

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a January window move for Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Spurs are keen on adding a centre-back in the winter but have qualms over his price.

The 22-year-old has a release clause of around €60 million, and the Portuguese side want to sell him only for that price. Other clubs like Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle United are also monitoring the situation.

Inacio is sought-after by multiple clubs, being a left-footed centre-back. He has made 23 appearances for his current side this season, scoring three goals. He has played a key role as Sporting lead the Liga Portugal after 14 games.