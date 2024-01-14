Manchester United could hijack PL rivals' move for £15m-rated star in January - Reports

Manchester United could reportedly hijack Premier League rivals West Ham United's move for VfB Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Red Devils have struggled up front, particularly in the league, where their 22 goals are the fewest in the top-13. Erik ten Hag's side are ninth in the standings, 14 points off leaders Liverpool (45), ahead of their home game with Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (January 14).

Meanwhile, Guirassy has been in impressive form for Stuttgart this season, with 19 goals in 16 games across competitions. Currently in action for Cote d'Ivoire in the AFCON, the 27-year-old is contracted with Stuttgart till 2026 and has a reported release clause of £15 million, attracting the attention of top European clubs.

As per Football Insider, West Ham are looking to sign Guirassy, with one of their strikers, Mohamed Kudus, away on AFCON duty with Ghana. However, the Red Devils could play spoilsport as they look to address their scoring travails. Newcastle United and AC Milan are also in the fray for Guirassy.

We have to build on the Wigan win - Manchester United boss

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made a winning start to the year, winning 2-0 at Championship side Wigan Athletic in their FA Cup opener last weekend.

Manager Erik ten Hag wants to continue that against Spurs in their first Premier League game of the year. Having lost a whopping nine times in the league this season, the Red Devils cannot afford too many more hiccups as they find themselves nine points behind Arsenal in the race for the top-four.

"There is a very good spirit at Carrington in the last weeks, and there is a real inspiration there, said the Dutchman (as per the Red Devils' website ahead of the Tottenham game).

"There is a very good fight, and we want to do the things right. We started the week well, with the FA Cup win over Wigan, and now we have to build on that. But it is a different game. A different opponent, attractive opponent, and we are really looking forward (and are) excited about this game."

Manchester United lost the reverse fixture 2-0 in August and will be keen to avoid a league double against Tottenham.