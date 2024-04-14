Manchester United hoping to receive big money offers from Saudi clubs for multiple veteran stars - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly looking to offload veterans Casemiro, Raphael Varane and Christian Eriksen to the Saudi Pro League.

All three men face uncertain futures at Old Trafford amid their inconsistent form and injury history as the Red Devils are set to miss out on the UEFA Champions League and battling to qualify for Europe.

The future of boss Erik ten Hag itself is in doubt after a hugely forgettable season that has seen the Premier League giants 10 points off fourth-placed Aston Villa with six games to go.

As per Mirror (via Utd Plug), the Red Devils are looking to generate the cash from the sale of the aforementioned trio and potentially rejig the squad as new minority owners INEOS look to transform the club's sporting fortunes.

Casemiro, 32, has five goals and three assists in 25 games across competitions this season, missing 15 games due to injury.

Centre-back Varane, 30, has a goal in 30 appearances across competitions this season, while Eriksen, 32, has a goal and two assists in 31 games across competitions this season. Both men have missed a few games due to injury and slipped down the pecking order.

What's next for Manchester United?

Manchester United have had a hugely forgettable season, failing to build on the highs of the previous season.

After finishing third last campaign, winning the EFL Cup and reaching the FA Cup final, the Red Devils are already out of Europe and the EFL Cup. They next face Championship side Cardiff City in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday (April 21) as they seek to reach back-to-back finals in the cup competition.

Their league form is nothing to talk about as they prepare for their next Cup game, going winless in four games, losing twice, to fall off the pace in the race for European places.

The Premier League giants have endured a whopping 17 defeats across competitions, with 12 of them coming in the league.