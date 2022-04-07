Manchester United identify 22-year-old as perfect Cristiano Ronaldo replacement - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Benfica striker Darwin Nunez as the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo. The 22-year-old has caught the attention of many top European clubs with his performances this season.

According to The Express, the Red Devils sent scouts to witness the striker's performance against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Nunez joined Benfica from Spanish club Almeria in the summer of 2020. He endured a mediocre debut campaign with the Portuguese team, scoring 14 goals in 44 appearances across competitions.

The Uruguayan has, however, taken his game to another level this season, scoring 28 goals in 35 appearances. That has helped propel the Portuguese giants to the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League.

Nunez scored the game-winning goal in Benfica's 1-0 victory over Ajax in the second leg of the Rouns of 16, helping his team claim a 3-2 aggregate victory.

The striker produced an impressive display against the Reds despite going up against one of the best defenders in the world in Virgil van Dijk. Jurgen Klopp's side raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half before the 22-year-old halved the Merseyside club's advantage in the 49th minute.

Liverpool eventually claimed a 3-1 victory over Benfica, but Nunez's performance caught the eye of Manchester United's scouts. The Red Devils are preparing themselves for the potential departure of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani this summer.

Ronaldo joined United from Juventus last summer in a deal worth £13 million. He is the club's top goalscorer this season with 18 goals in 32 appearances.

Manager Ralf Rangnick's side are, however, languishing in seventh place in the league table and are at risk of missing out on UEFA Champions League football next season. Reports suggest Ronaldo could leave the club if they fail to finish in the top four.

Meanwhile, Edinson Cavani's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. The veteran striker is expected to leave as a free agent this summer.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are all interested in the Uruguayan



✍️ Darwin Nunez has scored 26 goals in all competitions so far this seasonManchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are all interested in the Uruguayan✍️ @DanEdwardsGoal Darwin Nunez has scored 26 goals in all competitions so far this season 👀Manchester United, Arsenal and Newcastle are all interested in the Uruguayan 🇺🇾✍️ @DanEdwardsGoal

Cristiano Ronaldo likely to stay at Manchester United this summer

Cristiano Ronaldo signed a two-year contract with the option of an additional year with Manchester United when he joined the club from Juventus last summer.

The former Real Madrid star is one of the highest earners in the Premier League. The 37-year-old is believed to be earning £385,000 per week after tax. He could struggle to secure a move away from Old Trafford this summer. as only a few clubs in the world would be able to match his wage demands.

Furthermore, the Red Devils are preparing themselves for the departure of Jesse Lingard, Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial this summer.

Lingard and Cavani's contracts are set to expire at the end of the season. Martial is currently on loan at Sevilla till the end of the season and is expected to secure a permanent move away from United this summer.

