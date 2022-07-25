Manchester United identify 27-year-old midfielder as alternative to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong - Reports 

Manchester United have identified Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to Barcelona star Frenkie de Jong. They're yet to reach an agreement with De Jong in one of the longest transfer sagas of the summer despite reportedly agreeing a deal with the Blaugrana.

United have been heavily linked with a move for 25-year-old midfielder as new manager Erik Ten Hag is keen to reunite with the former Ajax player. As per Barcauniversal, United reportedly reached an agreement with Barcelona over an €85 million transfer fee for De Jong, but Blaugrana president Joan Laporta has denied the claims. Moreover, De Jong is keen to stay at the Camp Nou.

According to Calciomercato (via The Mirror), the Red Devils have identified Milinkovic-Savic as an alternative to De Jong.

Ten Hag's side are keen to sign a box-to-box midfielder like De Jong to replace Paul Pogba, who left on a free transfer. However, they're now prepared to look beyond the Dutchman.

Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a move to United in the past. The Serb enjoyed an incredible 2021-22 campaign, bagging 11 goals and 12 assists in 47 appearances across competitions as Maurizio Sarri's side finished fifth.

He won the Lazio Player of the Season award. The 27-year-old is widely considered one of the best midfielders in Italy. Milinkovic-Savic's contract with Lazio is set to expire in 2024, so Lazio could opt to cash in on him this summer rather than lose him on a bargain price next year.

Manchester United could sign former Barcelona target Ruben Neves

Portugal vs Switzerland: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

Manchester United could cool their interest in Milinkovic-Savic and look to sign former Barcelona target Ruben Neves. The Portuguese star was linked with a move to the Camp Nou last month, as per Football Espana, but a deal failed to materialise.

Neves, 25, has been one of the most consistent midfielders in the Premier League in recent years. He has made over 200 appearances across competitions for Wolves, and unlike Milinkovic-Savic, has experience in the English top flight.

As per The Mirror, the Red Devils are interested in the Wolves star. Neves could be open to a move to Old Trafford, as he would be able to team up with his international teammates Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo.

