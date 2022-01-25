Manchester United identify key transfer problem, could make up to 4 signings this summer - Reports

Manchester United have identified central midfield as their biggest problem as they shortlist the signings they want to make in the summer of 2022. According to the Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils could make as many as four additions to bolster their squad for the 2022-23 season.

United had a successful transfer window in the summer of 2021, bringing in Cristiano Ronaldo, Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho. However, the club has not performed up to expectations. The club's hierarchy has, therefore, identified positions that need strengthening this summer.

Manchester United's weakest position on the pitch at the moment is central midfield. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick has been forced to play Scott McTominay, Nemanja Matic and Fred in midfield. United are also on the verge of losing Donny van de Beek and Paul Pogba in the summer.

Pogba has entered the final six months of his contract, and has shown no signs of wanting to pen an extension. Van de Beek, meanwhile, has been deprived of game time this season too, and wants a move away from Old Trafford for regular first-team football.

Many central midfielders have been linked with a move to the Red Devils. The club are huge admirers of West Ham United star Declan Rice, and have been linked with Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara as well.

A new defensive player is also on United's wishlist. The Red Devils are reportedly on the hunt for a new right-back following Aaron Wan-Bissaka's underwhelming exploits this season. The club was previously linked with Kieran Trippier, but he joined Newcastle United earlier this month. Tariq Lamptey is also a name thrown in the mix.

The third area of concern for the club is attack. With the likely departures of Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata and Edinson Cavani, who are approaching the end of their contracts, United could do with an attacking reinforcement. Anthony Martial's future is also a massive question mark after the Frenchman sealed a loan move away to Sevilla.

The final position that could need upgrading is the goalkeeper. Current backup custodian Dean Henderson has been touted to leave Old Trafford in the near future to secure regular football. The 24-year-old shot-stopper has made only two appearances across competitions this season.

Manchester United's summer ambitions could depend on their performances this season

Manchester United's plans for next season have been hindered by their struggles to make the top four. The Red Devils are currently involved in a four-horse race to clinch the final Champions League berth. The other teams in the mix are West Ham United, Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal.

United entered the top four for the first time since the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after they secured a late 1-0 win over the Hammers. As things stand, United occupy fourth spot in the standings, having amassed 38 points from 22 games.

However, both Arsenal and Spurs are two points behind, and have one and two games in hand over United respectively.

90min @90min_Football Marcus Rashford wins it at the death to send Man United into the top four! Marcus Rashford wins it at the death to send Man United into the top four! 🔥 https://t.co/xF0tqlX7Fw

Manchester United will also be in the hunt for a new manager at the end of the current season. Interim manager Ralf Rangnick is expected to take up an advisory role in the club's hierarchy.

