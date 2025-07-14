Manchester United identify Luxembourg international as potential backup signing at Old Trafford: Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering Luxembourg international Tiago Pereira Cardoso as a potential backup option, with their two first-choice goalkeepers Andre Onana and Altay Balindir facing uncertain futures.

Onana has been at Old Trafford since arriving from Inter Milan in the summer of 2023 but has had a mixed stint, keeping 24 clean sheets in 101 appearances across competitions.

Transfer insider Graeme Bailey told United in Focus about Onana's Old Trafford future amid interet from Saudi Arabia:

“I am told that in an ideal world – everything being equal, if United had their way they would have replaced both Andre Onana and Altay Bayindir this summer. Onana did have interest from Saudi Arabia and United were open to the idea, but now with his injury him moving is less likely."

About the No. 2 Bayindir, Bailey added:

“Bayindir I am told has not attracted the sort of interest this expected, especially back his homeland – but his exit is still not totally ruled out. So United’s keeper search has been extensive given they could very well have been bringing in two.”

With Emiliano Martinez of Aston Villa, Lucas Chevalier of Lille, Diogo Costa of Porto and Parma's Zion Suzuki being the primary contenders for the No. 1 role at Old Trafford, Bailey said that any deal would be dependent on player sales and the club's finances.

Amid that, United in Focus has mentioned 19-year-old Luxembourg international Cardoso as a potential back-up option, with Bailey saying that the teenager is one among several considerations:

“We can also confirm they like Luxembourg international Tiago Pereira Cardoso at Borussia Monchengladbach.”

Cardoso, who has come up through the ranks at Monchengladbach, has made five appearances for the first team, keeping three clean sheets, with all his games coming in the Bundesliga last season.

Manchester United 2024-25 Season Recap

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim

Manchester United are coming off a forgettable 2024-25 campaign, especially in the Premier League, where they finished a lowly 15th, their worst finish in the Premier League era.

They also struggled in the domestic cups, with their FA Cup title defence ending in the fifth round, while they made the quarter-finals in the EFL Cup. However, Ruben Amorim's side rather exceeded expectations in Europe.

They reached the UEFA Europa League final but lost by a solitary goal to domestic rivals Tottenham Hotspur, which means there won't be European football at Old Trafford next season for the first time in more than a decade.

