Manchester United interested in 22-year-old versatile French star - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for Marseille midfielder Boubacar Kamara. The Red Devils are believed to be eager to add a midfielder to their ranks in January.

According to The Athletic, Boubacar Kamar's contract with Marseille is set to expire at the end of the season. The defensive midfielder has thus far not extended his contract with the Ligue 1 giants.

Kamar rose through the youth ranks at Marseille before making his senior debut for the club during the 2016-17 season. He became a regular in the club's starting lineup during the 2018-19 season. Kamara has since developed into one of Marseille's standout players.

Boubacar Kamara has made over 141 appearances for the club across competitions, contributing four goals and five assists. The 22-year-old can play as a defensive midfielder, box-to-box midfielder, centre-back and full-back.

Manchester United are reportedly bracing themselves for Paul Pogba's exit at the end of the season. The 28-year-old's contract is set to expire at the end of the season. Pogba has not yet signed a contract extension with the Red Devils. He has attracted interest from Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG in recent months.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Manchester United are considering a January move for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara as they see him as a perfect Paul Pogba replacement.



(Source: Daily Star) 🚨 Manchester United are considering a January move for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara as they see him as a perfect Paul Pogba replacement. (Source: Daily Star) https://t.co/sPJzaEo1Sp

Furthermore, United lack quality and depth in the midfielder position. Scott McTominay and Fred were heavily criticised during the early stages of the season for their disappointing performances. However, they have enjoyed an upturn in form since the arrival of interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

At 33, Serbian midfielder Nemanja Matic is entering the twilight of his career. He might be unable to produce the goods for United consistently. The Red Devils could, therefore, look to sign a defensive midfielder in January.

Manchester United are likely to face stiff competition from Newcastle United and Wolverhampton Wanderers for Boubacar Kamara's signature.

Manchester United could look to sign a defensive midfielder with Premier League experience

Burnley vs West Ham United - Premier League

Boubacar Kamara is considered one of the brightest young prospects in Ligue 1. However, the 22-year-old is likely to take time to adjust to the speed and physicality of the English top flight if he joins Manchester United.

The Red Devils are looking to achieve success in the near future. So they could look to sign a player with Premier League experience instead, like Declan Rice.

According to Manchester Evening News, United are interested in signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice. The Red Devils could struggle to match West Ham's £100 million valuation of the England midfielder, though, and might be forced to look for alternatives.

Also Read Article Continues below

Wolves midfielder Ruben Neves and Brighton & Hove Albion star Yves Bissouma have been linked with moves to Old Trafford as well.

Edited by Bhargav