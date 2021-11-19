Manchester United interested in signing €70-million Real Madrid midfielder - Reports  

As per El Nacional, Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde.

Valverde joined the Real Madrid B team in 2016. Barring a loan spell at Deportivo La Coruna in 2017-18, he has stayed with Los Blancos since then. Since his promotion to the Madrid first team in 2018, the Uruguayan has featured many times, mostly off the bench.

He has started ten games this season, though, thanks to Toni Kroos' injury and the presence of the ageing Luka Modric. However, there are reports that he is not content with his role at Real Madrid. This is where Manchester United come in.

The Premier League giants have been linked with Valverde in the past, but next summer, they could have their chance to get their man. It is interesting to note that Valverde signed a new contract with Real Madrid until 2027 only this summer. Hence, he won't come cheap if Manchester United do go for him.

Reports suggest that Manchester United are willing to offer €70 million for the midfielder. If they do sign him, it will be a great addition to their struggling midfield.

Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek could leave Manchester United, with Real Madrid in contention for both

Paul Pogba is reportedly very close to leaving Manchester United; Real Madrid could be his potential destination.

Pogba is yet to sign a new contract, even after multiple extension attempts by the club. Meanwhile, Van de Beek has struggled for decent game time since he arrived in 2020. Manchester United might see both stars depart as early as the January transfer window.

Real Madrid have been linked with both players. They have been linked with Pogba ever since his stint at Juventus, while their interest in Van de Beek is more recent.

If either of them moves to Real Madrid, it will allow Manchester United to offer a swap deal for Federico Valverde.

However, the likes of Juventus and Newcastle United are also interested in Pogba and Van de Beek. So it'll be interesting to see where both players move next. Of course, it remains to be seen if Real Madrid will sell their 23-year-old midfielder, as both Modric and Kroos are on the wrong side of 30.

