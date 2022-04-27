Manchester United interested in West Ham defender - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly considering a move for West Ham centre-back Issa Diop this summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Manchester United could reignite their interest in Diop. The defender could have arrived at Old Trafford in 2019, but United opted to bring in Harry Maguire instead.

The Red Devils have endured a dismal 2021-22 campaign, knocked out of both domestic cup comepetitions and the UEFA Champions League. They are struggling to finish in the top four, trailing fourth-placed Arsenal by six points with only four games to go; the Gunners also have a game in hand.

United's defensive displays have been a major source of concern for interim manager Ralf Rangnick. They have conceded 51 goals in 34 league games this season.

Raphael Varane has struggled to get going since arriving from Real Madrid last summer. Captain Harry Maguire has arguably endured one of the worst seasons of his career and looks desperately short of confidence.

Reports suggest the club could part ways with Eric Bailly and Phil Jones, who have been fringe players. They have made just 10 appearances between them for United this season. Diop could be a good option to improve the defence.

Issa Diop joined West Ham from Toulouse in 2018. The 25-year-old's impressive performances caught the attention of many top clubs, including United.

His helped David Moyes' side finish sixth in the Premier League and qualify for the UEFA Europa League. Diop's involvement was initially limited this season, falling behind Kurt Zouma and Craig Dawson in the pecking order.

However, he has fought his way back into the starting lineup, playing a key role in West Ham's run to the UEFA Europa League semis. That has caught the attention of United.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Monaco, Lyon and Manchester United have all expressed an interest in signing Issa Diop from West Ham in the summer transfer window.

(Source: @FootMercato)



(Source: @FootMercato) Monaco, Lyon and Manchester United have all expressed an interest in signing Issa Diop from West Ham in the summer transfer window.(Source: @FootMercato) 🚨 Monaco, Lyon and Manchester United have all expressed an interest in signing Issa Diop from West Ham in the summer transfer window.(Source: @FootMercato) https://t.co/KnANg9x186

Manchester United could sign Pau Torres if they fail to land Diop

Bayern München vs Villarreal CF Quarter-Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League

West Ham are likely to reject offers for Issa Diop from any potential suitors. The Hammers have grown leaps and bounds in recent years under Moyes. Currently seventh in the Premier League standings, they'll face Frankfurt in the UEFA Europa League semis.

So they are likely to keep hold of their best players this summer. In that event, United will have to turn their attention to Pau Torres.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested - Chelsea have also sent their scouts to follow him. Pau Torres is attracting interest from top clubs again as his release clause will be valid this summer: €55/60m, available until the end of the market. 🟡Manchester United and Manchester City are both interested - Chelsea have also sent their scouts to follow him. Pau Torres is attracting interest from top clubs again as his release clause will be valid this summer: €55/60m, available until the end of the market. 🟡🇪🇸 #transfersManchester United and Manchester City are both interested - Chelsea have also sent their scouts to follow him. https://t.co/MH7bYNqe9h

According to Manchester Evening News, the Red Devils were keen to sign him last year and could reignite their interest in the Villarreal star this summer. Torres has been in incredible form for Unai Emery's side this season, helping them sink Juventus and Bayern Munich enroute the UEFA Champions League semis.

The 25-year-old's composure on the ball and passing ability could make him an ideal partner for Varane in the Manchester United defence. However, Manchester City are also interested in Torres.

