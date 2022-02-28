Manchester United join Arsenal in race to sign 22-year-old attacker - Reports

According to Mirror, Manchester United have joined the race to sign Dutch midfielder Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven. The young Dutchman has established himself as a vital part of the Eredivisie team's set-up, and the race for his signature is heating up.

United are looking to inject youth into their attack. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are in their late 30s, with the latter expected to leave this summer on a free transfer. Meanwhile, Mason Greenwood's future remains uncertain, while the on-loan Anthony Martial could be snapped up permanently by Sevilla.

So it makes sense that the 22-year-old Gakpo is reportedly being considered among potential reinforcements by the Red Devils this summer. With 13 goals and as many assists across competitions this season, he is clearly worthy of consideration.

The PSV youngster is destined for the very top Cody Gakpo. Get used to his nameThe PSV youngster is destined for the very top Cody Gakpo. Get used to his name 🇳🇱The PSV youngster is destined for the very top 🔝 https://t.co/yjWO3CvV6Q

Meanwhile, Foot Mercato has reported that Gakpo is being targeted by Arsenal as well. The north Londoners view him as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's replacement, and wish to add him to their young squad.

Manchester United and Arsenal in top-four race

Manchester United vs Arsenal - Premier League

Currently, United and Arsenal are locked in a tight race for the top four. United are two points clear of the fifth-placed Gunners, who have three games in hand. If they win their games in hand, they'll go seven clear of Ralf Rangnick's men.

While United have managed 47 points from 27 games, the north London outfit have 45 from 24 outings. Wins against Watford and Leicester City in the coming weeks could add another six points to their current tally. Meanwhile, United could drop more points after their Watford draw last weekend, as they take on leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Even seventh-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers and eight-placed Tottenham Hotspur could usurp United if they win their games in hand.

DAZN Football @DAZNFootball Big wins for Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Wolves this weekend and the top four race is getting interesting 🍿 Big wins for Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester United and Wolves this weekend and the top four race is getting interesting 🍿 https://t.co/y67ah1Qy6e

Arsenal have been in fine form this month, winning all their games in February. United have had less luck, winning just two of their five Premier League outings this month.

