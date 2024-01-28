Manchester United join race to sign Arsenal transfer target in the summer - Reports

According to Express, Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal to sign Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi.

The Spain international is considered one of the best pivots in La Liga. United and Barcelona were keen on signing the 24-year-old last summer. According to TeamTalk, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is a big admirer of Zubimendi, alongside Everton's Amadou Onana and Aston Villa's Douglas Luiz.

Manchester United, meanwhile, could look to revamp their midfield in the summer. Casemiro has been attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, so the Brazilian could leave in the summer.

Christian Eriksen is arguably past his best. The Dane hasn't performed at the level he did in his first season at Old Trafford. As per the Express report, Manchester United are ready to rival Arsenal to sign Zubimendi in the summer.

The 24-year-old has made 30 appearances across competitions for Sociedad this season, scoring four goals and providing one assist. He's contracted with the La Liga club till the end of the 2026-27 season.

An academy product of the Basque club, Zubimendi has made 173 appearances for the senior team. He made his debut for Spain in 2021 and has represented La Roja four times.

Zubimendi has an estimated market value of €50 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Manchester United and Arsenal lead race for Joshua Zirkzee

According to Corriere di Bologna, Manchester United and Arsenal are leading the charge to sign Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee in the summer.

Zirkzee has been a solid performer for Bologna this season. The 22-year-old striker has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 23 appearances across competitions.

Mikel Arteta's side are keen on bolstering their attack. Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah have scored 13 goals in 50 combined appearances across competitions.

United, meanwhile, have also struggled to find the back of the net consistently this term. They have scored only 24 goals in 21 league games.

Despite the interest of the Red Devils and Arsenal, Zirkzee is expected to move only in the summer. Transfermarkt values the striker at an estimated €30 million.