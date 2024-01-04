Manchester United learn transfer fee for player they're looking to sign as potential Raphael Varane replacement - Reports

Manchester United have reportedly been informed of the price tag for Atalanta defender Giorgio Scalvini. The Mirror has reported that the Red Devils will have to shell out €60 million (£51 million) to sign the young Italian defender.

United are reportedly keen to reshuffle their defence. They are allegedly eager to replace the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Raphael Varane with the much younger Scalvini.

Varane, who joined United in 2021 from Real Madrid, has 18 months on his current contract. However, he has dropped down the pecking order at Old Trafford this season, with the 30-year-old making only 16 appearances despite injuries to several players in the United backline.

Reports are claiming that manager Erik ten Hag wants to now move on the player, and bring in a fresh face, ideally Scalvini. The 20-year-old centre-back has made 21 appearances for Atalanta and is a key player in their backline.

Manchester United's worry in pursuing this deal might come from the fact that Scalvini still has another four and a half years left in his contract.

Atalanta and United have done solid business in the past, though, with the Red Devils buying Amad Diallo in 2020 and Rasmus Hojlund last summer for a reported £72 million.

Former Arsenal defender praises Manchester United target Giorgio Scalvini

Since moving from Arsenal to Atalanta in the summer of 2023, Sead Kolasinac has played with Scalvini this season.

The former Gunners defender was impressed with the young Italian's maturity and had previously said (via Mirror):

"I am struck by the maturity of his 19 (now 20*) years. He reads the game well, he knows what to do with the ball, defend one-on-one, how to use his body in marking.

"It's nice to have him alongside (me) in defence. But, first of all, he is a good guy, even humble. If he doesn't lose this character, he will have a great career."

The Manchester United target made his Atalanta debut as a 17-year-old in October 2021 in a 1-1 Serie A draw with Udinese. Since then, he has made 76 appearances for the club.