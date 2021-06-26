Manchester United 'listening' to offers for star forward - Reports

Manchester United are reportedly listening to offers for Anthony Martial. As the Red Devils edge closer to completing a move for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, Anthony Martial's time at Old Trafford seems to be coming to an end.

According to ESPN, Manchester United could be set to part ways with a number of players this summer after completing the signing of Jadon Sancho.

Donny van de Beek, Diogo Dalot and Andreas Pereira have all been linked with moves away from the club. But it is French striker Anthony Martial who could be the most high-profile player to leave Manchester United.

Martial joined Manchester United in the summer of 2015 from AS Monaco in a deal worth £36 million and add-ons, making him the most expensive teenager at the time. Martial was an instant hit at Old Trafford, as he immediately became the club's talisman on the field.

After an incredible first season at the club, Martial continued to show glimpses of his abilities but was often criticised for his inconsistency and lack of desire.

Martial ended the 2019-20 campaign with 23 goals in 48 games. He was expected to lead the line for Manchester United last season. But the arrival of Edinson Cavani and a massive dip in form saw Martial drop down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Frenchman scored just seven goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season. Jadon Sancho's arrival is likely to make Martial surplus to requirements at the club.

Manchester United are reportedly willing to listen to offers in the region of £38 million for Anthony Martial this summer.

Manchester United could sell Anthony Martial to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur

Reports have suggested that Martial could be used as a makeweight by Manchester United in a deal to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils have had a long-standing interest in the England international, who is reportedly desperate to leave Tottenham and join a club that can win silverware in the near future.

Tottenham are believed to be demanding a fee in excess of £100 million for Kane. Manchester United could look to offer Anthony Martial and cash to Tottenham in exchange for Kane.

